Jonny Bairstow's Rare Hit-wicket Dismissal Against Mumbai Indians Breaks the Internet With Memes

Opening for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jonny Bairstow went ballistic with the bat, making the target of 151 set by Mumbai Indians look ordinary at once stage. Bairstow’s departure at 43 (22), however, slowed things down in the SRH camp and the franchise ended up falling short by 13 runs. This was Hyderabad’s third consecutive loss in the IPL 2021 and Saturday’s loss at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai raised several questions regarding SRH’s middle-order batting abilities.

But what hurt the Orange Army the most during the previous night’s game was how Bairstow was dismissed. Facing Krunal Pandya, the English cricketer went deep into the crease during the eighth over of the innings and ended up stamping the stumps.

Bairstow undone in an unfortunate manner helped MI regain grip over the proceedings and the SRH batsman, despite playing a blinder, was reduced to Internet memes.

Just Bairstow saab breaking his own things today. #SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/NareSbQ6io— Manya (@CSKian716) April 17, 2021

Bairstow hits the fridge and hits the stumps.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2021

Bairstow give his own wicket **#MIvSRH #bairstow Every MI fan including me - pic.twitter.com/8tzNvSyumA— abhishek_____🇮🇳❤️ ( Mumbai indians ) (@abhishe19869834) April 17, 2021

Bairstow got hit wicket outLe Hardik Pandya : Finally a worthy opponent#MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/PKmnBOaDim — Sajjan Ladka 🏴‍☠️ (@sajjanladka) April 17, 2021

Of all ways, Bairstow gets out via Hit wicket🙈🙈— Saurav Bandlapalli (@bandlu_97) April 17, 2021

Jonny Bairstow as in that hitting form that he Hit Wicket as well.— Manish (@iHitman55) April 17, 2021

#BestHomeCommentatorJonny Bairstow After Getting Hit Wicket pic.twitter.com/QQc2IXPhjn — Himanshu Chourasia (@Rain_Man25) April 17, 2021

Earlier, Bairstow teed off and cleared the boundary on numerous occasions. It was during the fourth over of the chase, Bairstow hit Trent Boult for a couple of sixes.

One of them was a top-edge that flew over the keeper, but the second one was a fluent thud over long on. Such was the power behind the shot, that it hit one of the fridges in the SRH dugout, and broke the glass.

Meanwhile, facing another defeat, Warner admitted that his team needed to play smart cricket in the middle overs and that it was a case of poor batting.

“I don’t know how to take that. Obviously disappointing. Two of us were set but it proves that if you don’t bat deep, you can’t win. If you get a partnership and if there is one person at the end, you can chase it down,” said a disappointed David Warner after the match.

“These scores are very chase-able, it’s just poor batting. The guys need to play smart cricket in the middle. The bowlers have been fantastic,” he further added.

