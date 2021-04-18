buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Jonny Bairstow's Rare Hit-wicket Dismissal Against Mumbai Indians Breaks the Internet With Memes
2-MIN READ

Jonny Bairstow's Rare Hit-wicket Dismissal Against Mumbai Indians Breaks the Internet With Memes

Jonny Bairstow (CricketNext).

Jonny Bairstow (CricketNext).

Facing Krunal Pandya, Jonny Bairstow went deep into the crease in the eighth over of the innings and ended up stamping the stumps during Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 clash on Saturday.

Opening for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jonny Bairstow went ballistic with the bat, making the target of 151 set by Mumbai Indians look ordinary at once stage. Bairstow’s departure at 43 (22), however, slowed things down in the SRH camp and the franchise ended up falling short by 13 runs. This was Hyderabad’s third consecutive loss in the IPL 2021 and Saturday’s loss at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai raised several questions regarding SRH’s middle-order batting abilities.

But what hurt the Orange Army the most during the previous night’s game was how Bairstow was dismissed. Facing Krunal Pandya, the English cricketer went deep into the crease during the eighth over of the innings and ended up stamping the stumps.

Bairstow undone in an unfortunate manner helped MI regain grip over the proceedings and the SRH batsman, despite playing a blinder, was reduced to Internet memes.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, Bairstow teed off and cleared the boundary on numerous occasions. It was during the fourth over of the chase, Bairstow hit Trent Boult for a couple of sixes.

One of them was a top-edge that flew over the keeper, but the second one was a fluent thud over long on. Such was the power behind the shot, that it hit one of the fridges in the SRH dugout, and broke the glass.

Meanwhile, facing another defeat, Warner admitted that his team needed to play smart cricket in the middle overs and that it was a case of poor batting.

“I don’t know how to take that. Obviously disappointing. Two of us were set but it proves that if you don’t bat deep, you can’t win. If you get a partnership and if there is one person at the end, you can chase it down,” said a disappointed David Warner after the match.

“These scores are very chase-able, it’s just poor batting. The guys need to play smart cricket in the middle. The bowlers have been fantastic,” he further added.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 18, 2021, 10:30 IST