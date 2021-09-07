'Jonny Scolded Me': Jarvo 69 Thanks Jasprit Bumrah for Dismissing Bairstow For Duck

Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo69 has hogged the attention of cricket enthusiasts across the globe, of course, for all the wrong reasons in the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England in the United Kingdom. In the last few days, Jarvo has invaded the pitch on several occasions. The first incident took place during the second Test match between India and England at the iconic Lord’s stadium when he walked to the field wearing India’s jersey. The security guards were quick to get him out of the field. Jarvo’s attempt to breach the security protocols by walking on the field earned him many acclaims, even a few Indian players were seen chuckling at his antics. And, perhaps, that attention and clicks that he earned on his YouTube channel gave him the confidence to do it again and again until the England and Wales Cricket Board (EVB) was forced to make a statement that “any pitch invasion is completely unacceptable.”

The latest development came after Jarvo again made an appearance on the field on the second day of the fourth Test at Oval. He walked in as a bowler and was seen running, pretending to bowl when he ran into England’s wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow. And, it’s safe to say that the English cricketer was not amused by his action as he muttered a few curse words under his breath.

Even after the conclusion of the Oval Test, Jarvo is still getting the attention he was hoping for by making statements from his social media handles.

On Monday, Jarvo posted a screengrab of Bairstow walking out of the field after he was removed from the attack for a four-ball duck by Jasprit Bumrah and thanked the Indian pacer for getting rid of the Englishman.

“I want to thank Jasprit Bumrah. Because he got Jonny Bairstow out for 0 runs. This Jonny Bairstow scolded me that day,” he wrote in the caption box of the post.

Meanwhile, India has taken a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series following their thumping win over England at Oval. The last match of the series is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting from August 10.

