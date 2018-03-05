Jordan Peele’s Tweet After Winning Oscar For 'Get Out' is Out of this World
Jordan Peele became the first African-American to ever win an Original Screenplay Oscar for his masterpiece 'Get Out'.
Jordan Peele became the first African-American to ever win an Original Screenplay Oscar for his masterpiece 'Get Out'.
The genre-bending horror film explored themes of race, income, and other divisive topics in an unusual, terrifying manner.
The movie beat The Big Sick, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri to the award.
The win also made Jordan the first African-American to ever win an Original Screenplay Oscar. Like a boss.
Unable to comprehend his win, Peele took to Twitter and posted:
I just won an Oscar. WTF?!?— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 5, 2018
Of course, Peele had tons of support pouring in for his big and deserved win.
Congrats to my partner in laughs @JordanPeele on his first Oscar. #oscarssopeele. #VFOscars pic.twitter.com/3Vs2NxwhTa— Keegan-Michael Key (@KeeganMKey) March 5, 2018
Look how happy Keegan-Michael Key was when Jordan Peele won! #Oscars— The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) March 5, 2018
(📷: @benwinston) pic.twitter.com/0mWq68nsQL
Congrats @JordanPeele ✨this is MAJOR ! #Oscar2018— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 5, 2018
Jordan Peele is the first African American writer to ever win best original screenplay in the history of the #Oscars— Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 5, 2018
*God’s plan starts playing* pic.twitter.com/57E6mT3Ekc
Remember: Jordan Peele says he quit writing “Get Out” 20 different times.— Julia Carpenter (@juliaccarpenter) March 5, 2018
And then he finished it.
And then he won the Oscar.
My first jump of the night!!! So happy for Get Out!!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 5, 2018
Jordan Peele created a new genre. He deserves this.— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 5, 2018
Get out!! Yessss— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 5, 2018
So happy and proud for you @JordanPeele ! Thanks again for the great convo.#Oscars90— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 5, 2018
Everyone should watch Get Out. I loved the movie so much, and @JordanPeele did an incredible job sculpting a masterpiece of a story in his debut as a director.— Jimmy (@jfwong) March 5, 2018
Peele said he had stopped writing Get Out's screenplay "20 times," skeptical that it would ever get made.
"But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone would let me make this movie, that people would hear it and people would see it," said Peele. "So I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice and let me make this movie."
Here's his Oscars' speech.
"I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. I thought it wasn't going to work. I thought no one would ever make this movie." —@JordanPeele #Oscars pic.twitter.com/R7n7S0h9YA— The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 5, 2018
Chelsea Peretti, Jordan's wife also tweeted attaching a photo of his envelope and Oscar.
March 5, 2018
Apart from the three nominations, the film also earned a nomination for Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya.
Also Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2018: Ali Fazal's 'Victoria & Abdul' Loses to 'Darkest Hour', 'Phantom Thread'
- Oscars 2018: Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence And Other Stars Who Ruled The Red Carpet
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Unseen Image Gallery – Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 Rival
- Jaydev Unadkat Eyes ODI Berth With Good Showing in Sri Lanka
- Oscars 2018: Twitterati Fume as Ryan Seacrest, Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Hosts Red Carpet