GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Jordan Peele’s Tweet After Winning Oscar For 'Get Out' is Out of this World

Jordan Peele became the first African-American to ever win an Original Screenplay Oscar for his masterpiece 'Get Out'.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 5, 2018, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jordan Peele’s Tweet After Winning Oscar For 'Get Out' is Out of this World
Jordan Peele became the first African-American to ever win an Original Screenplay Oscar for his masterpiece 'Get Out'.
For the uninitiated, critically acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele who bagged nominations for best film and best director at 90th annual Academy Awards this year for his masterpiece Get Out (2017) was a happy man when he walked away with an Oscar for the Best Original Screenplay.

The genre-bending horror film explored themes of race, income, and other divisive topics in an unusual, terrifying manner.

The movie beat The Big Sick, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri to the award.

Nicole-Kidman-presents-Jordan-Peele

The win also made Jordan the first African-American to ever win an Original Screenplay Oscar. Like a boss.

Unable to comprehend his win, Peele took to Twitter and posted:




Of course, Peele had tons of support pouring in for his big and deserved win.































Peele said he had stopped writing Get Out's screenplay "20 times," skeptical that it would ever get made.

"But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone would let me make this movie, that people would hear it and people would see it," said Peele. "So I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice and let me make this movie."

Here's his Oscars' speech.




Chelsea Peretti, Jordan's wife also tweeted attaching a photo of his envelope and Oscar.




Apart from the three nominations, the film also earned a nomination for Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES