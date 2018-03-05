Jordan Peele’s Tweet After Winning Oscar For 'Get Out' is Out of this World

I just won an Oscar. WTF?!? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 5, 2018

Look how happy Keegan-Michael Key was when Jordan Peele won! #Oscars



(📷: @benwinston) pic.twitter.com/0mWq68nsQL — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) March 5, 2018

Jordan Peele is the first African American writer to ever win best original screenplay in the history of the #Oscars



*God’s plan starts playing* pic.twitter.com/57E6mT3Ekc — Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 5, 2018

Remember: Jordan Peele says he quit writing “Get Out” 20 different times.



And then he finished it.



And then he won the Oscar. — Julia Carpenter (@juliaccarpenter) March 5, 2018

My first jump of the night!!! So happy for Get Out!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 5, 2018

Jordan Peele created a new genre. He deserves this. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 5, 2018

Get out!! Yessss — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 5, 2018

So happy and proud for you @JordanPeele ! Thanks again for the great convo.#Oscars90 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 5, 2018

Everyone should watch Get Out. I loved the movie so much, and @JordanPeele did an incredible job sculpting a masterpiece of a story in his debut as a director. — Jimmy (@jfwong) March 5, 2018

"I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. I thought it wasn't going to work. I thought no one would ever make this movie." —@JordanPeele #Oscars pic.twitter.com/R7n7S0h9YA — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 5, 2018

For the uninitiated, critically acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele who bagged nominations for best film and best director at 90th annual Academy Awards this year for his masterpiece Get Out (2017) was a happy man when he walked away with an Oscar for the Best Original Screenplay.The genre-bending horror film explored themes of race, income, and other divisive topics in an unusual, terrifying manner.The movie beat The Big Sick, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri to the award.The win also made Jordan the first African-American to ever win an Original Screenplay Oscar. Like a boss.Of course, Peele had tons of support pouring in for his big and deserved win.Peele said he had stopped writing Get Out's screenplay "20 times," skeptical that it would ever get made."But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone would let me make this movie, that people would hear it and people would see it," said Peele. "So I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice and let me make this movie."Here's his Oscars' speech.Chelsea Peretti, Jordan's wife also tweeted attaching a photo of his envelope and Oscar.Apart from the three nominations, the film also earned a nomination for Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya.