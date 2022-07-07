Joseph Quinn From Stranger Things Quips He'll Be Furious If Eddie Isn't Back in Season 5

The last two episodes of the Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 took the internet by storm. If there’s one thing fans are sobbing about, it is Joseph Quinn’s character Eddie Munson's tragic fate. However, to the surprise of his fans, Joseph in a recent interview opened up on the possibility of returning to Stranger Things Season 5. The finale episode saw Eddie and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) act as decoys in the Upside Down, distracting the Demobats as the other kids headed out to kill the big bad Vecna.

Eddie played an instrumental version of Metallica’s 1986 song Master of Puppets in the Vecna’s backyard. Though, unlike other kids, Eddie sacrifices himself to save Hawkins from the Demobats and appears to have died in Dustin’s (played by Gaten Matarazzo) arms.

When asked if there’s a possibility of seeing him in flashbacks in the fifth and final season. Quinn said, “Here’s hoping,” quoted Variety. He laughingly told The Guardian, that he will be furious if the makers don’t bring him back. He also expressed that he will love to be part of the series again if they call him.

Quinn had also revealed that he had a conversation with his co-star Joe Kerry who plays the character, Steve, on different ways to bring back Eddie.

While speaking with Radio Times, he said, “I and Joe Keery were discussing ways in which I could kind of (come back)… maybe I would be like a figment of Dustin’s imagination or something.”

The finale season of the series will return to Netflix soon. Meanwhile, Joseph Quinn has also been featured in Game of Thrones season 7 in a minor role. He also starred in Les Miserables.

