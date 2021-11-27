Joule Thief? This Boss Thinks Charging Phones at Office is 'Electricity Theft'

An enraged boss has put out a note for his employees asking them to stop charging their phones and other electrical devices in the office as according to him it was electricity theft. From working overtime to not approving leaves, at times you can get annoyed with the bizarre instructions and notices by the bosses. It is quite possible that at some workplaces, carrying phones is also not allowed. Some companies believe that it acts as a source of distraction, while some include this guideline in order to protect crucial information from going out. But a boss got so angry that he warned his employees for carrying phones in the office as he believes it comes under electricity theft.

The enraged boss put out a note for his employees asking them to stop charging their phones and other electrical devices in the office. The note started with - "Nobody is entitled to ‘charge up’ any mobile phone or other electrical devices on these premises.” He further stated that an amount will be deducted from the salary of the employees for the same reason. “Phones should be switched off,” he concluded the note.

Sharing it on Reddit, a user called it an unreasonable note. The caption read, “One of a seemingly endless series of unreasonable notes left by my boss. It’s great here.” The note, which was ideally shared online three years ago, has once again resurfaced.

A couple of days back, a frustrated employee called out his boss after he discovered that he was being tricked into working for free. The employee found out that his boss was pushing his clock-in times forward by 10-15 minutes a day, which means he has worked for over an hour for free every week.

Despite signing in at 6:45 every morning, the employee noticed that his boss used to push his clock-in time to 7 am. Once when he signed in at 7 am, the boss changed the clock-in time to 7:10 am.

Annoyed by the activities of his boss, the employee reached out to a labour law firm to see what options he had.

