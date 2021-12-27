Journalist Announces Pope Francis' Death in Live TV Gaffe During Christmas Address

A journalist’s job is not an easy one, especially if the person is a presenter on live TV. As audiences, we often see TV presenters making mistakes while reporting live, but the mistakes are mostly ignored. However, a TV presenter made a major blunder during Christmas that was not only noticed by thousands, but also made headlines on several news websites. ITV News announcer Kylie Pentelow was reporting live about the Pope’s annual Christmas address and call on vaccination. In his address to a crowd on Christmas, Pope Francis talked about the importance of vaccinations across countries. Pentelow said on live TV, “He said that vaccines should be made available to those most in need." She added, “His death was announced … eh, excuse me."

ITV just announced the death of The Pope by accident pic.twitter.com/GS5RNCdm5b— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 25, 2021

While she immediately corrected her mistake, Pentelow’s blunder was too big to go unnoticed. TV broadcaster Scott Bryan took to Twitter to share the clip of the incident. As the clip went viral, netizens took to the micro-blogging platform to react to it.

I once killed Bob Dylan in a similar fashion…— (((Pat McMenamin))) (@prmcmenamin) December 25, 2021

This was the most syrious mistake I ever heard from ITV— Ami (@Ami98953561) December 25, 2021

reminds me of when a junior bbc producer in broadcasting house tweeted that the qu££n had died because she hadn't realised that what was going on around her was a regular roy@l obit rehearsal. there was a bit of akerfuffle over it, as far as i recall😂— fluffie cloude (@fluffiecloude) December 25, 2021

Pope Francis dedicated a large part of his traditional Christmas message on Saturday to reflect on the pandemic and its impact on relationships. Speaking from the balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, the Pontiff called the pandemic a “complex crisis” that has tested social relationships and increased tendencies of withdrawal, according to CNN. “Our capacity for social relationships is sorely tired,” Francis told people in the square as well as millions others watching the address from around the world.

“There is a growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all by ourselves, to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together,” he added.

