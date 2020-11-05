Journalist Confuses Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher, Gets Roasted with 'Grave' Memes on Twitter

The nail-biting US Presidential race has been evoking worldwide interest as the incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden inch towards a closer battle with the results yet to be declared.

As millions of Americans remain in a tensed situation while waiting impatiently for their future leader, the entire world has engaged in a constant discussion around the US Presidential Elections. In one recent such recent dialogue, a BBC news presenter was left with a red-face after he confused Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher.

BBC journalist Matthew Amroliwala had a massive slip of tongue when he announced that former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who died in 2013, had tweeted about the 2020 race between Biden and Trump. Realising immediately what he uttered, Amroliwala aplogised saying, "Theresa May, sorry".

The video of the same went viral on Twitter where you can hear Amroliwala say, "Let me just put up a tweet that Margaret Thatcher has just put out because… Theresa May, sorry."

The journalist was speaking to Sir Malcolm Rifkind, the former Foreign Secretary under Thatcher over a video call, when he accidentally confused the two former prime ministers.

BBC: “Let me just pull up a tweet that Margaret Thatcher has just put out... Theresa May sorry.” pic.twitter.com/2sDP8RFtPl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 4, 2020

However, the slip-up was quick to enough to pulled in hilarious reactions on the social media platform with people flooding in with memes of Thatcher tweeting from her grave.

The United States does not have its new President yet. In the morning following the nail biting race to the White House on election night, millions of Americans woke up in utter disbelief that the winner had not been declared.

As of now current US President Donald Trump is trailing with 213 electoral votes while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden is leading with 253 electoral votes. Biden, at present, is ahead in the race to the magic number, 270.