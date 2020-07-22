Journalist Creates Corona Awareness by Calling People 'Donkeys' for Not Wearing Masks

A journalist took to a creative way to raise awareness on the importance of wearing face mask amid the COVID-19 situation. In a video, that has gone viral on social media, the correspondent can be seen asking a donkey about why it is sitting on the road without a face mask. He scolds the donkey for roaming out during the coronavirus lockdown.

The video also shows him asking the same question to people who are not wearing the mask.

The journalist, in a sarcastic tone, says to a person that who do not cover his face with a mask is a donkey. He also asks the person who was without mask to say loud that he is a donkey.

He then asks a man, who he caught covering the face with a towel after seeing camera, if he wants to protect himself from camera or coronavirus.

In the clip, an elderly man tells the reporter that he cannot wear the mask for long. To which, the journalist likened him to the donkey, saying it also cannot bear the mask.

The correspondent is seen continuously repeating that those who don’t wear mask are donkey.

The video of the reporter has been widely circulated on the Internet. Sharing the clip on Twitter, a netizen called it amazing and hilarious.

Another person said, "Haha this is master trolling! Very Daily Show-like!"

Haha this is master trolling! Very Daily Show-like! https://t.co/dxuhKWenqX — DesiRighteousFury (@RighteousDesi) July 21, 2020

One person said this is an apt way to spread awareness, while the other wrote, "Loved the way the handsome donkey raised its ears when the question was asked."

Perfect. Apt way to spread the awareness. #MaskNahinLagataWohGadhaHai — Tushar Dixit (@TMDixit) July 21, 2020

Loved the way the handsome donkey raised its ears when the question was asked 🙂 — Eshwar (@eshwarchandra) July 21, 2020

Please beware and wear a mask.