2-min read

Journalist Draws Flak For Heckling ISRO Scientist During Press Conference, Apologizes on Twitter

The video of this exchange went viral on Twitter, with multiple people tagging the journalist, and sharing how they felt it was wrong of him to yell his question at a moment of confusion and tension.

News18.com

September 7, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
Journalist Draws Flak For Heckling ISRO Scientist During Press Conference, Apologizes on Twitter
India witnessed a major letdown in Chandrayaan-2 space mission when the communications with the landing rover failed in the early hours of Saturday.

After news of the communication failure was released, ISRO chief K. Sivan announced it. In the following hours, a press conference where a scientist was dressing the media on the system of the failure, a video captured a journalist heckling the scientist admist the tension and confusion.

"In such a situation, shouldn't the chief be present?" the journalist can be heard yelling. To add insult, he is also heard asking why a "junior" scientist is announcing the failure, instead. The scientist on stage looks frazzled and definitely shaken by the journalist heckling him.

The video of this exchange went viral on Twitter, with multiple people tagging the journalist, and sharing how they felt it was wrong of him to yell his question at a moment of confusion and tension.

Some also came out in defense of the journalist.

The journalist has since issued a public apology, saying he has personally apologized to the scientist.

