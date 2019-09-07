Journalist Draws Flak For Heckling ISRO Scientist During Press Conference, Apologizes on Twitter

India witnessed a major letdown in Chandrayaan-2 space mission when the communications with the landing rover failed in the early hours of Saturday.

After news of the communication failure was released, ISRO chief K. Sivan announced it. In the following hours, a press conference where a scientist was dressing the media on the system of the failure, a video captured a journalist heckling the scientist admist the tension and confusion.

"In such a situation, shouldn't the chief be present?" the journalist can be heard yelling. To add insult, he is also heard asking why a "junior" scientist is announcing the failure, instead. The scientist on stage looks frazzled and definitely shaken by the journalist heckling him.

The video of this exchange went viral on Twitter, with multiple people tagging the journalist, and sharing how they felt it was wrong of him to yell his question at a moment of confusion and tension.

If you want to see the pathetic state of Indian Journalism, watch how the journalist is shouting at an ISRO Scientist during such tension.The Tone 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/zT2IWesU77 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) September 6, 2019

See the NDTV Goon behavior with ISRO Scientist pic.twitter.com/RVAvgaV7bc — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 7, 2019

Look at this humble scientist. They are not used to press talks. Shame on this journalist. — pragya barthwal प्रज्ञा (@pragya_barthwal) September 7, 2019

When he called the spokesperson a junior scientist, I could not believe my ears. This is disrespectful, not appropriate and shamefully provocative. These people ought to know better. — vikram chandran (@vikramvc) September 6, 2019

Some also came out in defense of the journalist.

Some folks are sharing this to show up NDTV as unpatriotic. That’s absurd. While a national outpouring of affection for ISRO is understandable—and in some ways even commendable—in no free country would a journalist be chided for expecting to hear from the head of an organization. https://t.co/lMH5OAJ09A — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) September 7, 2019

1. Without even seeing who is speaking on the other side, u jumped o the conclusion it was an NDTV journo2. The journo was asking valid question why is the chairman not at the press conference to address the media, which is mandatory. — Nеhr_who (@Nehr_who) September 7, 2019

The journalist has since issued a public apology, saying he has personally apologized to the scientist.

1/2 .. My sincere and heartfelt apologies to Mr D P Karnik, for having inadvertently raised my voice to ask a question in the media room last night. I have sought apologies from him personally and this is to let the larger community know I have tremendous respect for ISRO ...2 — Pallava Bagla (@pallavabagla) September 7, 2019

2/2... I have tremendous respect for ISRO which I have often described as an 'Island of Excellence'. Sorry, guys, my behaviour did not conform with my own standards or the organisation I work for. It wont happen again. Pardon me @isro — Pallava Bagla (@pallavabagla) September 7, 2019

