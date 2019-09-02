Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Journalist Narrowly Escapes a Lightning Bolt While Preparing For Live Report

The Fox News' reporter narrowly escaped a lightning bolt that struck the ground near him, just as he was preparing for a live report last Wednesday during a stormy torrential downpour in Phoenix, Arizona.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Journalist Narrowly Escapes a Lightning Bolt While Preparing For Live Report
(Image only for representational purpose)
The United Nations once described journalism as one of the world’s “most dangerous professions.” No one could agree more than Matt Rodewald.

The Fox News reporter narrowly escaped a lightning bolt that struck the ground near him, just as he was preparing for a live report last Wednesday during a stormy torrential downpour in Phoenix, Arizona.

Footage of Rodewald’s perilously close encounter with grievous injury, or even worse, was shared on Twitter by Fox.

Several netizens praised Matt, who himself shared the clip on Twitter, for his quick evasive action and recovery from the natural calamity.

After gathering himself, Rodewald then went back to delivering his report.

According to Fox, thousands of people were affected as monsoon rains snapped power supply lines and brought down trees in parts of Arizona on Wednesday.

Last month, CCTV footage showed a man in South Carolina narrowly missing a lightning bolt as he was rushing home from work during a heavy downpour.

Romulus McNeill said he was trying to get to his car after leaving the Academy for Technology and Academics when storms started rolling through the area.

“I took a chance and I said, ‘I hope I don’t get struck by lightning,” he was quoted as saying.

