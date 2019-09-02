Journalist Narrowly Escapes a Lightning Bolt While Preparing For Live Report

The United Nations once described journalism as one of the world’s “most dangerous professions.” No one could agree more than Matt Rodewald.

The Fox News reporter narrowly escaped a lightning bolt that struck the ground near him, just as he was preparing for a live report last Wednesday during a stormy torrential downpour in Phoenix, Arizona.

Footage of Rodewald’s perilously close encounter with grievous injury, or even worse, was shared on Twitter by Fox.

SCARY! Our reporter @Matt_Fox10 was getting ready for a live report on the monsoon storm last night when lightning suddenly struck nearby and knocked out power in the area. ⚡️ #monsoon #lightning #phoenix #arizona #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/YYewTMkqfB — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) August 29, 2019

Several netizens praised Matt, who himself shared the clip on Twitter, for his quick evasive action and recovery from the natural calamity.

Lightning crashes ⛈⚡️ pic.twitter.com/DwpT6P8HYV — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) August 29, 2019

After gathering himself, Rodewald then went back to delivering his report.

According to Fox, thousands of people were affected as monsoon rains snapped power supply lines and brought down trees in parts of Arizona on Wednesday.

Last month, CCTV footage showed a man in South Carolina narrowly missing a lightning bolt as he was rushing home from work during a heavy downpour.

Romulus McNeill said he was trying to get to his car after leaving the Academy for Technology and Academics when storms started rolling through the area.

“I took a chance and I said, ‘I hope I don’t get struck by lightning,” he was quoted as saying.

