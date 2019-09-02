Journalist Narrowly Escapes a Lightning Bolt While Preparing For Live Report
The Fox News' reporter narrowly escaped a lightning bolt that struck the ground near him, just as he was preparing for a live report last Wednesday during a stormy torrential downpour in Phoenix, Arizona.
(Image only for representational purpose)
The United Nations once described journalism as one of the world’s “most dangerous professions.” No one could agree more than Matt Rodewald.
The Fox News reporter narrowly escaped a lightning bolt that struck the ground near him, just as he was preparing for a live report last Wednesday during a stormy torrential downpour in Phoenix, Arizona.
Footage of Rodewald’s perilously close encounter with grievous injury, or even worse, was shared on Twitter by Fox.
SCARY! Our reporter @Matt_Fox10 was getting ready for a live report on the monsoon storm last night when lightning suddenly struck nearby and knocked out power in the area. ⚡️ #monsoon #lightning #phoenix #arizona #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/YYewTMkqfB— FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) August 29, 2019
Several netizens praised Matt, who himself shared the clip on Twitter, for his quick evasive action and recovery from the natural calamity.
Lightning crashes ⛈⚡️ pic.twitter.com/DwpT6P8HYV— Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) August 29, 2019
Wow— Pam (@PMNonni) August 29, 2019
Holy sh*t. He looks remarkably calm after it hit though.— BeezIn (@MaggGran) August 29, 2019
⚡️ An Electrified Reporter⚡️— Nancy Duffy (@Duffeze55) August 31, 2019
Wow! He was so calm, I would have freaked,— dawn spriggs (@dawn41764) August 30, 2019
I was closer to a bolt in Florida. I still have electricity running through my body— Bill Vale (@suquamish98392) August 31, 2019
After gathering himself, Rodewald then went back to delivering his report.
According to Fox, thousands of people were affected as monsoon rains snapped power supply lines and brought down trees in parts of Arizona on Wednesday.
Last month, CCTV footage showed a man in South Carolina narrowly missing a lightning bolt as he was rushing home from work during a heavy downpour.
Romulus McNeill said he was trying to get to his car after leaving the Academy for Technology and Academics when storms started rolling through the area.
“I took a chance and I said, ‘I hope I don’t get struck by lightning,” he was quoted as saying.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Fan Compiles Reactions of Superheroes When They Realised They are Going to Die
- Airtel Readies For Battles With Reliance Jio With Xstream Stick and Xstream Box
- Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999
- Madhurima Tuli Reveals Why She Slapped Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9
- Arsenal Posts Video of Ranveer Singh as He Raps for Them at English Premier League