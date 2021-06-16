CHANGE LANGUAGE
Scribe Reporting on Israel Vote Gets Hilariously Interrupted by Sea-shanty Singers on Live TV
2-MIN READ

Hala Gorani apologised for the musical interruption on television as she shared information on the confidence vote at the Knesset with the television anchors.

While the crucial vote of confidence against former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taking place at the Knesset on Monday, a reporter from the location engaged in live reporting was met with an a capella group singing sea shanty. The video of the incident was posted by the CNN reporter Hala Gorani on Twitter earlier this week, as she shared one of the pleasant challenges she faced while reporting.

In the video, Gorani can be seen sitting on a stool with all the recording equipment arranged before her as she relayed the information from outside the Knesset to her colleagues back in CNN headquarters in the US. However, the a capella group standing behind her could be heard singing a sea shanty. Considering how loudly the group was singing, Gorani’s task of reporting from the location certainly seemed to have met with a challenge. The twenty-second video received over 116.9k views since it was shared on the microblogging site on June 14.

Captioning the video, Gorani wrote how a traditional a capella sea shanty singing barge floated past her location while she was busy anchoring the Israeli Knesset confidence vote that ultimately ousted then Prime Minister Netanyahu from his position. Gorani also posted another video clipping in the following tweet where she shared how the situation played out on live television.

Gorani apologised for the musical interruption on television as she shared information on the confidence vote at the Knesset with the television anchors.

Netizens were quite amused with the melodious a capella group and their decision to sing right where the reporter had decided to relay the crucial information on a national political development. While many users had a hearty laugh looking at the video, many others commented how they were impressed with the singing of the a capella group.

A few netizens turned the situation the other way round and wondered how the singing group must have felt as the reporter “barged” into their barge while they were singing.

An interesting day out for reporting we must say!

first published:June 16, 2021, 13:53 IST