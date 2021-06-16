Scribe Reporting on Israel Vote Gets Hilariously Interrupted by Sea-shanty Singers on Live TV

While the crucial vote of confidence against former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taking place at the Knesset on Monday, a reporter from the location engaged in live reporting was met with an a capella group singing sea shanty. The video of the incident was posted by the CNN reporter Hala Gorani on Twitter earlier this week, as she shared one of the pleasant challenges she faced while reporting.

In the video, Gorani can be seen sitting on a stool with all the recording equipment arranged before her as she relayed the information from outside the Knesset to her colleagues back in CNN headquarters in the US. However, the a capella group standing behind her could be heard singing a sea shanty. Considering how loudly the group was singing, Gorani’s task of reporting from the location certainly seemed to have met with a challenge. The twenty-second video received over 116.9k views since it was shared on the microblogging site on June 14.

Captioning the video, Gorani wrote how a traditional a capella sea shanty singing barge floated past her location while she was busy anchoring the Israeli Knesset confidence vote that ultimately ousted then Prime Minister Netanyahu from his position. Gorani also posted another video clipping in the following tweet where she shared how the situation played out on live television.

Gorani apologised for the musical interruption on television as she shared information on the confidence vote at the Knesset with the television anchors.

When you’re anchoring the Israeli Knesset confidence vote and a traditional a capella sea shanty singing barge floats past your location. pic.twitter.com/jmm3eAnEDt— Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) June 13, 2021

And how it played out on live TV… pic.twitter.com/ttScjkDkpQ— Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) June 14, 2021

Netizens were quite amused with the melodious a capella group and their decision to sing right where the reporter had decided to relay the crucial information on a national political development. While many users had a hearty laugh looking at the video, many others commented how they were impressed with the singing of the a capella group.

Kudos to @OrenCNN for the straight face!— David Wilkinson (@DWilkinsonCNN) June 14, 2021

I watched that, TV gold!— Mark (@TheBucket83) June 14, 2021

Kind of wish we had more of the shanty singing. No offense to you but they were quite good— Mary Quite Contrary (@ContraryMeri) June 14, 2021

A few netizens turned the situation the other way round and wondered how the singing group must have felt as the reporter “barged” into their barge while they were singing.

When you’re on a sea shanty barge and a reporter barges in on your singing 😂— New Day Rising (@JogobonitoJDUB) June 13, 2021

I think i would have joined in the singsong !— andy brown (@andrewbrown5) June 13, 2021

An interesting day out for reporting we must say!

