Journalist Rescues a Stolen Dog from Man while Reporting Live on the Same in Boston

In a rare incident, a Boston reporter was able to find the stolen dog that she was reporting on. On May 9, Juliana Mazza, a reporter for WHDH-TV, and cameraman John Gruicewere in Cambridge was covering a dog theft. They reported on a 13-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer named Titus, who was stolen from his owner’s car on May 7. Titus is a white dog with a brown head and spots all over his body and wears an orange collar with his name.

Detailing the incident on Twitter, Juliana shared a video of her news coverage at the same spot where the dog was stolen from. While reporting from the parking lot where the theft happened, she spotted a man walking a dog looking exactly like Titus and after a brief interaction, he admitted to taking the animal.

In the two-and-a-half-minute video, Juliana sprung into action by doing a hand gesture for her cameraman to start rolling and managed to talk to the thief long enough till police arrived and Titus was returned to his owner.

Talking to Inside Edition , Juliana said her first thought was to ask the man if she could pet the dog so as to look at the name tag. But as she continued the conversation with the man, he admitted taking Titus.

The alleged thief told her that Titus was barking in the car so he thought it took the dog for walking and described it as a “simple mistake” and not a “kidnapping.” After she dialled the Cambridge Police who reached the spot within minutes, Titus was reunited with his owner Greg Siesczkiewics.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?! My photog John & I were covering a stolen dog story in Cambridge when all of a sudden we spot THE DOG!!! We were able to convince the suspect to give us the pup & kept him engaged until @CambridgePolice arrived shortly after. We are SO HAPPY Titus is safe! ❤️ https://t.co/FPg2Pfsqc2 pic.twitter.com/s1ESKLiqIb— Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) May 8, 2021

Today I was on the job looking into a stolen dog in #Cambridge. I NEVER could’ve imagined that my photog & I would be the ones to actually FIND him! Happy to report we stopped the suspect (whose been arrested) & helped get #Titus back to his dog dad❤️ AND IT’S ALL ON CAMERA ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ICj5viviRg— Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) May 8, 2021

Teary-eyed Greg can be seen hugging Titus who is equally excited to see his owner. Talking to Juliana, Greg said he was glad that the person came back and “you guys were there.”

The suspect has been identified as Kyle Gariepy and charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.

