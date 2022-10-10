Journalist Uses AI to Create Stunning Versions of Artworks Inspired by Different Indian Painters

Amrita Sher-Gil’s three girls, Raja Ravi Varma’s Hamsa Damayanti, Jamini Roy’s Krishna and Yashoda, and other similar artworks have engraved their names in Indian culture and art history in golden words. Each of their styles remains unique in its own right. However, creating new paintings and images closely resembling what the artist might have made is now a realistic possibility. Even better, it is being done by artificial intelligence (AI) within a fraction of the time humans would take. The only prerequisite to take on this artistic journey? Some basic coding!

Freelance data journalist Gurman Bhatia has revealed the results that she and her husband generated after having “played around” with Dall-E. In the tweet and the following thread, Bhatia posted the outcomes of an “AI trying to paint an old woman on a computer in the style of different Indian painters.” The journalist posted seven pictures, belonging to the art styles of Amrita Sher-Gil, M.F. Hussain, Raja Ravi Varma, Rabindranath Tagore, Abanindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy, and Francis Newton Souza.

Husband and I played around with Dall-E together today. Here is AI trying to paint an old woman on a computer in the style of different Indian painters. 1) Amrita Sher-Gil pic.twitter.com/n1bpPpgKTK — Gurman Bhatia (@GurmanBhatia) October 9, 2022

Multiple comments of appreciation flowed in from Twitterati. Some also pointed out how recognisable the painting styles in the artwork were, especially those of Jamini Roy, Amrita Sher-Gil, and M.F. Hussain.

This is quite impressive, truly! The Jamini Roy and Amrita Sher-Gill were instantly recognisable. — Joyjayanti (@joyjayantic) October 9, 2022

DALL-E, the software that Bhatia used to generate these stunning results, is a neural network trained to create images from text captions. It encompasses a wide range of concepts that one can express in “natural language”. The AI can generate high-quality images of all kinds of things, from ‘a cylinder made of noodle’ to ‘an eagle sitting on a mountain’, that too, within seconds. To boot, the AI is open-source. This means that the copyright holders of the source code have endowed users with the right to use, change, and distribute it to anyone for any purpose. Similar open-source AIs include Stable Diffusion, Midjourney, and Imagen.

Users can try creating their own images using word prompts by visiting the DALL-E mini website. Results generated using an average personal computer on basic, unpaid versions of these websites leave much to be desired. However, the direction of research in the arena suggests that it might not be long before creating extremely high-quality artwork would only be a matter of a few clacks on a keyboard and a couple of minutes of waiting time.

