BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Journalists Capture Heartbreaking Images of Jobless Migrants Walking Home after Covid-19 Lockdown

Thousands of daily wager migrant workers to take to the streets on foot to return home as the coronavirus lockdown brougt public transport and employment to a halt | Image credit: Reuters

Thousands of daily wager migrant workers to take to the streets on foot to return home as the coronavirus lockdown brougt public transport and employment to a halt | Image credit: Reuters

From Wednesday onward, mass exodus of migrant workers began as many took to walking the long roads home.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
Share this:

With modes of public transport shut for 21 days and economic activities at a standstill, migrant daily wage workers have been one of the worst-hit as India began a total lockdown to counter coronavirus.

From Wednesday onward, a mass exodus of migrant workers began as many took to walking the long roads home. On March 25, hundreds of migrant workers from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, were seen walking back to their homes in Gujarat as jobs, even as jobs ran dry in cities.


Another journalist, Anumeha, shared a video of migrant workers from Surat, some of whom were planning to walk for 500 kms to Una.

Journalist Alok Pandey shared a video of a young migrant worker from Unnao in Uttar Prades, walking over 80 km to his village in Barabunki.


Long distances are not the only impediment faced by workers, many of whom are also tormented by police officers for being in violation of lockdown. A video from UP went viral after Badaun Police beat up migrants walking home from Gwalior.

Similar scenes were sene in Delhi, home to thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. NDTV reported on workers starting two-day journeys on foot to cover the nearly 200 km distance to their homes along with their families including toddlers.


Journalist Somesh Jha pointed out that nearly 81 percent of India's workforce was in the unorganised sector and that these people remained largely uncovered by social security schemes or relief packages.

Journalist Barkha Dutt also tweeted images of migrant workers with their families walking back to Morena, as did journalist Anindyo Chattopadhyay who captured long queues of migrant labourers walking to their homes in various UP villages.


Migrant and daily wage workers have been some of the worst-hit as the coronavirus pandemic sent incomes for a toss with even welfare schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme affected by the lockdown, Bloomberg Quint reported.

In wake of rising panic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.7 trillion relief package to help the migrant workers left in a lurch as the country shut down for 21 days. The Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan scheme is set to be rolled out in two parts - cash transfers Direct Benefit Transfer scheme and boosting food security.

Nevertheless, a majority of India's migrant workers may have a tough future ahead, even as India recorded 649 positive cases on Thursday.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story