Joyride? Children Below the Age of 14 Steal Car for a 900 Km Trip Across Australia

Four children stole a family car for a 900km-long runaway trip through Australia before police caught up with them.

The three boys and a girl aged 10-14 packed fishing rods and money into a 4x4 before their marathon trip across the country, the BBC reports.

They were caught in the New South Wales town of Grafton on Sunday after leaving Gracemere, Queensland, sometime “earlier in the weekend.”

One boy even reportedly wrote a note to his family to say he was leaving.

Police said they will press charges, without giving any further details.

The children were not all from the same family and had stolen the 4x4 from one of their parents, BBC quoted authorities as saying.

Early on Sunday, about 140km into their journey, the group allegedly stole petrol from a service station in the town of Banana.

An employee told Sydney's Daily Telegraph that security camera footage had shown the vehicle driving in "like normal" before someone “really short” got out to fill up the car.

“ Look he barely even reaches the window," the service station attendant said.

Later that day, police started pursuing the vehicle after spotting it in a town near Grafton before giving up the chase due to concerns about the driver's age.

The vehicle was later spotted on the side of a road in Grafton, according to Inspector Darren Williams from New South Wales Police.

"[The children] locked themselves in the car and police have had to use a baton to get into the vehicle to arrest them," he said, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Williams said the group had most likely shared the driving as a non-stop trip between Gracemere and Grafton would typically take about 10 hours.

"It's a pretty big journey, and it's a long way for a young person," he said.