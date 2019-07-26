Joyride Horror: Thrill-Seekers Stuck on Roller Coaster 100 ft Above Ground for 20 Mins

A joyride turned into a harrowing experience for several amusement park visitors in England as they were trapped for 20 minutes on a roller coaster that broke down suddenly.

The carriage named The Smiler at Alton Towers in Staffordshire, UK, came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday as thrill-seekers were being pulled up the vertical part of the ride, reports The Sun.

Pictures and video footage showed the stranded passengers hanging vertically at 100 feet above the ground before engineers were able to reverse the carriage back down the ride.

At Alton Towers and staying over in a pod with Sam. Nearly stuck on the Smiler tho... pic.twitter.com/DhSE3A25nn — Terry Brooks (@TerryBpne) July 23, 2019

Dylan Fryers, who was on the ride with two friends, said they had no idea about what was going on the when roller coaster “suddenly stopped.”

“I was with my two friends when the ride suddenly stopped as it was going up the vertical part. We didn’t know what had happened and we weren’t moving. Two carriages go around the ride at the same time so I was worried that the other one might collide into us,” the 16-year-old told The Sun.

“But my friend told me the other carriage was at the bottom and it wasn’t coming towards us.”

Fryers added: “We were up there for more than 20 minutes and neck and shoulders started hurting because of the harness.

The teenager said passengers were “trying to keep talking to reassure each other that everything was going to be OK.”

An Alton Towers spokesperson apologized to the park visitors “affected by the stoppage on The Smiler.”

“Our guest relations team have spoken to everyone on board to offer return tickets to the park as compensation for the inconvenience,” he said.

In June 2015, Alton Towers was fined £5 million for health and safety breaches after an accident on the roller-coaster left five people seriously injured.