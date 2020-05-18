Judi Dench Becomes an Instant TikTok Star after Grandson Introduces Her to the Platform

Hollywood veteran Judi Dench is leaving all the youngsters far behind in ruling the internet these days. From acing the movie projects to becoming the new TikTok sensation, the James Bond actress has been winning the life in multiple ways.

Her grandson Sam Willaiman introduced her to the new social media platform recently. After several TikTok stars shared videos with their grandparents, Sam also tried to make some fun content for the app. However, little did he know that Judi will become an internet sensation.

Most of these videos feature Sam throwing random PJ questions to his grandma, who gave savage replies.

Sam, who goes by the account name @/sam.williams1, documented the funny conversation on his phone and shared it on TikTok.

He asks questions like, “Why is 6 afraid of 7” or “What is big, green and fuzzy, and if it fell out of the tree, it’ll kill you.” But wait till you listen to the Cats actress.

“When you try and tell your Grandma some more jokes...... #fyp #foryou #famousrelative #judidench #jamesbond,” Sam captioned it.





Before sharing the videos, Sam also introduced the social media world to his grandmom. “Not sure who she is but seems that she is my Grandma..... #fyp #foryou #cats #jamesbond #judidench,” he captioned the introductory video.





Here is one that shows her dancing skills.







