Jugaad 101: Texas Man Cooks Chicken in Hotel's Coffee Machine to 'Save Money'

Roasted, grilled, steamed, and whatnot? There are a plethora of ways to cook chicken. But the latest one to go viral will probably leave you scratching your head. Ever heard of someone cooking chicken in a coffee machine? Well, now you do. Courtesy: Alexander Cohen.

The Texas man in his LinkedIn post shared about the time when he cooked chicken in a coffee machine to save his company some expenses. The post started doing rounds on social media, and the internet users were divided by the bizarre antic. Alexander Cohen, in his LinkedIn post, talked about how he cooked chicken with butter and garlic in a coffee machine while on a trip to work. According to him, he saved up on the company's expenses by not eating a fancy dinner outside.

“I'm travelling for work and instead of eating a fancy dinner out, I've decided to cook a cheaper meal in the hotel room,” he started the post. Mentioning that the hotel room didn't have a kitchen, Alexander Cohen shared that he managed to use the coffee machine to cook the meal. “Although the company allows me to expense dinner while travelling, I wanted to save money because I know that every dollar counts on the P&L,” he stated, adding that “it's the little things that get you promoted.” Cohen shared a screenshot of this LinkedIn post on his Twitter account as well. Tweeting the screenshot, he wrote, “This is my best LinkedIn post to date.”

This is my best LinkedIn post to date pic.twitter.com/lfyGEGHuo8 — Alex (@anothercohen) September 1, 2022

It goes without saying that the post created quite a stir among netizens. A couple of users were not very happy with Cohen's move. They pointed out how he “screwed up the hotel’s property” and his antics will only leave him “extremely sick.”

“Except for who uses the coffee machine next,” a user wrote.

Except for who uses the coffee machine next — RahKash (@Rahulkash29) September 1, 2022

While another said, “And screwed up the hotel’s property while you did that.”

“Why would you do that, that won't work and will leave you extremely sick. Also for the next person to use the kettle,” a third tweeted.

But it looks like Cohen isn’t the only one experimenting with cooking. One of the Twitter users shared how he used an iron to barbecue. “I went through this too. I was traveling for work and decided to have a barbecue on the iron to save money for the company I work for,” his tweet read.

I went through this too. I was traveling for work and decided to have a barbecue on the iron to save money for the company I work for. pic.twitter.com/fYwxASwuwR — Rudy Magno (@rudymagno1) September 1, 2022

Fried eggs on a laptop? Yes, another user shared his antic of using the company's laptop for cooking eggs to curb his midnight cravings.

✍️True Story – Happened with me: I was on a work trip once and got hungry at midnight after working 6 hours. I wanted to save some money for the company I worked for. So made fried eggs in my hotel room using my company laptop. pic.twitter.com/HEZJqRCNgZ — Kanuj⚡ (@kanuj5678) September 1, 2022

What are your thoughts?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here