'Jugaad 101': UP Bus Driver Fixes Broken Window Wiper With Plastic Water Bottle

Creativity, especially in the makeshift category, can be found in every corner of our country. The love for jugaad has resulted in people creating some innovative things. Recently, a video has been making rounds on social media. It shows a bus driver using a quirky solution to fix a dysfunctional wiper. The clip shared on Twitter opens with a halted Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus.

A plastic water bottle is seen tied to the wiper through a rope. The driver can operate the makeshift wiper as he has connected another rope with the wiper. As he moves the rope the wiper starts working with the hanging water bottle.

The post's caption, which is in Hindi, is roughly translated to this: “Wiper is working with jugaad in Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation’s bus.”

Watch the video here:

The micro-blogging site users lauded the innovation made by the bus driver. Some of them also pointed out at the transport department of the state is not properly maintaining its buses.

One of the users said, “Though this is called Jugaad, credit should be given to the out-of-the-box thinking and the way it is executed – Creative minds deserve credits (sic).”

Another person mentioned, “Sad State of things in UP. Hats off to the Driver for the Jugaad.”

One user added, “UP roadways has shortage of funds to replace a cheap wiper.”

The video garnered more than 10 thousand views since it was uploaded.

After the video was shared on Twitter, the transport authority UPSRTC Meerut shared a tweet had taken steps and repaired the wiper of the bus. They also mentioned that the investigation is underway.

Jugaad technology is very common in the country. Earlier industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a video of a woman adding a makeshift small child-size chair for her child on her cycle so her child could comfortably enjoy the ride along with her.

