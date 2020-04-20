BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Jugaad At its Best: Leopard Stuck in Well Rescued Using Ladder in Madhya Pradesh

Image tweeted by Ravindra Mani Tripathi.

Pictures of the rescue operation were shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi.

Forest officials saved a leopard stuck in a well with quick thinking and heartfelt effort. The incident took place in Kherai village near Raghogarh in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Pictures of the leopard sitting on one of the rungs of the ladder and running into the jungle have been shared widely on social media platforms.

Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh also shared a video of the leopard trying to stay afloat in a well. In his tweet, the four-legged being can be seen balancing on two spokes inside the well so as to not fall in the water. The video has been watched by over 4,000 times and liked by nearly 300 Twitter users.

Also, pictures of the rescue operation were shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi.

He wrote in the caption, “Creativity at its best.. a great leopard rescue in Aaron range of Guna forest division of MP. A wooden ladder was tied along the wall and leopard climbed after few minutes and gone to the jungle. @rameshpandeyifs @dipika_bajpai @htTweets @IndiaToday @NatGeoIndia @JohnOberg (sic)”.

