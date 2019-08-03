Jugaad Level China: Toddler Falls from 6th Floor, Onlookers Catch it with Blanket

An incredible video of a child falling from a sixth floor window and miraculously surviving the fall, thanks to the quick thinking of locals, has been going viral on social media.

According to a report in BBC, the video was shot in Chongqing, China where a toddler was captured hanging from the sill of a window of a sixth-flood window. However, as the child falls, viewers notice that a crowd of locals and onlookers had gathered below the toddler and had stretched a blanket out as a trampoline to break the toddler's fall.

This is the incredible moment a toddler falls six storeys and survives ⁠— thanks to quick-thinking passers-by catching him in a blanket[Tap to expand] https://t.co/NhjX8Urwuh pic.twitter.com/oANb8yP1Y6 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 31, 2019

Just a couple of minutes into the video, the toddler can be seen letting go of his grip and falling straight below. However, his fall was indeed broken after he was caught in the blanket.

Zhu Yanhui, a staff member working in the housing society, told BBC News that her first reaction on seeing the imperiled child was to rush to it and try and catch it with whatever she had. "My first reaction was to find something to catch him," she said.

The incident was caught on CCTV footage. According to reports, the child is now safe.

However, netizens were left fuming with the video with many questiong how a toddler was alone in an apartment. Many questioned the efficacy of the parents in protecting the child.

Why was a toddler home alone!? — Joce Owens (@joceowens) July 31, 2019

Oh wow.... thank goodness the child was saved but why on earth was he left alone at 3 years of age.......shocking !!!!!! — Carmel (@C87m31) July 31, 2019

However, others lauded the quick thinking of the onlookers in finding the blanket in time.

Quick thinking. Placed blanket accurately.. pic.twitter.com/xzuH8Un5En — Rohit C (@newsbelly2) July 31, 2019

Now that's called 'jugaad' version China.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.