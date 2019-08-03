Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Jugaad Level China: Toddler Falls from 6th Floor, Onlookers Catch it with Blanket

Now that's called 'jugaad', version China.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jugaad Level China: Toddler Falls from 6th Floor, Onlookers Catch it with Blanket
Image credit: Twitter/BBC
Loading...

An incredible video of a child falling from a sixth floor window and miraculously surviving the fall, thanks to the quick thinking of locals, has been going viral on social media.

According to a report in BBC, the video was shot in Chongqing, China where a toddler was captured hanging from the sill of a window of a sixth-flood window. However, as the child falls, viewers notice that a crowd of locals and onlookers had gathered below the toddler and had stretched a blanket out as a trampoline to break the toddler's fall.

Just a couple of minutes into the video, the toddler can be seen letting go of his grip and falling straight below. However, his fall was indeed broken after he was caught in the blanket.

Zhu Yanhui, a staff member working in the housing society, told BBC News that her first reaction on seeing the imperiled child was to rush to it and try and catch it with whatever she had. "My first reaction was to find something to catch him," she said.

The incident was caught on CCTV footage. According to reports, the child is now safe.

However, netizens were left fuming with the video with many questiong how a toddler was alone in an apartment. Many questioned the efficacy of the parents in protecting the child.

However, others lauded the quick thinking of the onlookers in finding the blanket in time.

Now that's called 'jugaad' version China.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram