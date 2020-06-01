'Jugaad' DRS in Gully Cricket! R Ashwin 'Can't Stop Laughing' at This TikTok Video

We all might have played gully cricket at one point in our life, making silliest rules for outs, one-tip out, a four for touching some tree, etc. But have you ever imagined what it would look like if we introduce a ‘jugaad’ DRS technology to gully cricket?

Well, a TikTok video seems to have answered this question with efficiency. TikTok user @rafisayyad16 shared a video on the video-sharing app, showing the third empire analyzing a shot through a ‘jugaad’ DRS.

The video has received over 1.5 million likes. In the footage, one can see the umpire playing the role of third umpire while analyzing the shot that is put on replay in slow motion by the players itself.

In fact, it has been so popular that cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin couldn’t control himself from sharing this on Twitter. Sharing the video, he wrote, “I can’t stop laughing!!! Lmao.”

Cricketer Wriddhiman Saha also left a ‘hahaha’ comment on the video, to which Ashwin replied, “See the keeper on replay!!? The ball goes and reaches his hand and they act so well”.

