JugJugg Jeeyo to Gangs of Wasseypur: These Bollywood Films Feature Posters of Other Movies

Movie posters are an integral part of the entrainment industry. They are often seen outside the cinema halls or on billboards. But have you ever noticed them being featured in movies on the silver screens? Interestingly, a user shared a Twitter thread with a list of Bollywood films that featured posters of other movies in the background. The first photo shows Om Puri’s changing the car tyre’ scene from the 1983 film, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro which featured a poster of the 1981 film Shodh in the background. Other than that, the scene also has Uski Roti's (1969) poster.

An excerpt from the caption read: “A thread on Hindi films where you’d spot the poster of another Hindi film featuring a cast member.”

A thread on Hindi films where you’d spot the poster of another Hindi film featuring a cast member. Om Puri’s ‘changing the car tyre’ scene in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) has a poster of him from Shodh (1981) in the background. pic.twitter.com/Pao3lHGei6 — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

In the next tweet, a scene was shown from the 1980 multi-starrer The Burning Train that has Vinod Khanna and Dharmendra. In the background, the poster of 1978 Shalimar can be seen.

Dharmendra’s Shalimar (1978) poster as seen in the actor’s 1980 multi-starrer, The Burning Train. pic.twitter.com/sTRTZjoxiA — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

The next is a set of two stills from the 1971 film Mere Apne featuring two movie posters of the cast members. The first one is Sumita Sanyal starring Aashirwad (1968) and the other one is Mehmoood’s 1968 film Sadhu Aur Shaitaan.

Sumita Sanyal’s Aashirwad (1968) poster seen in her other film Mere Apne (1971). Interestingly, Mere Apne’s ending shot features a poster of its other cast member, Mehmood’s 1968 release, Sadhu Aur Shaitaan. pic.twitter.com/nRcxkK2RyQ — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

The following snap is a scene featuring Kader Khan and Johnny Lever in the 1998 comedy-drama Dulhe Raja standing “next to a poster of Auzaar (1997) which also features him.”

In Dulhe Raja (1998), Johnny Lever stands next to a poster of Auzaar (1997) which also features him. pic.twitter.com/RXmW2rmzrp — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

Manoj Kumar’s hat tip to himself with a poster of Purab Aur Pachhim (1970) in Shor (1972). pic.twitter.com/yWUkT5epXk — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

The next still is from Bluff Master highlighting Lalita Pawar’s 1961 film Mem-Didi.

The multi-starrer comedy-drama Andaz Apna Apna poster was seen in the 1995 film Coolie No.1 featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

As @CinemaRareIN points out, in Coolie No. 1 (1995) Govinda and Karisma Kapoor try to catch a show of Andaz Apna Apna (1994) which again features both the actors. pic.twitter.com/00UhIZxXMM — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 26, 2022

Varun Dhawan’s Kalank poster made an appearance in his recently released film JugJugg Jeeyo.

A poster of Varun Dhawan's Kalank (2019) makes an appearance in the actor's recent release Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022). HT: @sachdeva_pankaj and @CinemaRareIN 👏 pic.twitter.com/t1BLCDPB1r — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 26, 2022

A poster of Munna Bhai MBBS was seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Gangs of Wasseypur -2.

A poster of Munnabhai MBBS (2003) in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2 (2012). Nawaz had a bit role in Munnabhai MBBS. Courtesy: @debasishmisra pic.twitter.com/B4UabI7cJE — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 26, 2022

The romantic drama Life In A Metro also had a glimpse of Irrfan Khan's 2006 film The Namesake poster.

Irrfan's The Namesake (2006) as seen in the actor's 2007 ensemble drama Life in a… Metro. An excellent find by @amlansarkr pic.twitter.com/k0ju9acTFp — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 26, 2022

Take a look at the list here:

A poster of Lalita Pawar's Mem-Didi (1961) in Bluff Master (1963) where she plays Shammi Kapoor's mother. pic.twitter.com/uYzerJkH6Y — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 26, 2022

Mohan Choti in Victoria No 203 (1972). A poster of his 1969 hit Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati can be seen on the wall behind him. pic.twitter.com/kiKbkpgI9f — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

K Bapaiah’s Waqt Ki Awaz (1988) has a purposefully placed poster of his 1984 hit Maqsad which also featured Shakti Kapoor and Asrani. pic.twitter.com/tvIMe6PE7z — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

Shashi Kapoor standing next to his own poster from Prem Patra (1962) in Ye Dil Kisko Doon (1963). pic.twitter.com/2UxjXW9IHm — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

A testimony to character actor Keshav Rana's enduring career in Hindi cinema. A poster of his 1964 film Ayee Milan Ki Bela as seen in Shakti (1982) in which also he appeared in. pic.twitter.com/G0zU4MJ9KY — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

The famous bus stop in Chhoti Si Baat (1976) which always had a poster of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Zameer' (1975) on it. Funnily, AB had a guest appearance in Chhoti Si Baat. pic.twitter.com/pJaZbdrvVF — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

The viral thread has prompted the microblogging site users to add movies to the list and is impressed. One of the users said, “This is so impressive, how long did it take to find/collect all these? I also find it really entertaining when actors reference their own songs from previous films or sing a line from another actor's film song.”

This is so impressive, how long did it take to find/collect all these? I also find it really entertaining when actors reference their own songs from previous films or sing a line from another actor's film song — Melanie Easton (@MelanieJEaston) September 26, 2022

Another wrote, “Darlings begin with a poster of Badla. What an Easter egg. And what a thread again.”

Darlings begin with a poster of Badla. What an Easter egg. And what a thread again @PragyanM https://t.co/KPynILSn12 — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) September 26, 2022

The post has received around 1,500 likes so far.

