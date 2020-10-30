News18 Logo

Juhi Chawla Praying for Kolkata Knight Riders During CSK's Thrilling Run-chase Goes Viral

Twitter screengrab / IPL 2020.

KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla was spotted at the Dubai stadium praying for her team in the last over of CSK's thrilling run-chase.

Buzz Staff

Bollywood actress and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Juhi Chawla was spotting praying at the Dubai Stadium during Chennai Super Kings' thrilling run-chase on Thursday night.

Chawla's prayers, however, went in vain as KKR were unable to stop Ravindra Jadeja from smashing a crucial cameo and eventually the winning runs for his team.

Chennai Super Kings, who are already out of the playoffs race in IPL 2020, played the perfect troll by defeating KKR, chasing down the target of 173 runs on the last delivery of the match.

Needing 10 off the last over, Jadeja finished the business by smacking two sixes on the final two deliveries bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

But just before the left-handed batsman hit the winning runs, Juhi Chawla was spotted in the stands, praying for her franchise with her folded hands. The defeat also meant KKR losing two crucial points, thereby keeping the playoffs open for KXIP, SRH and RR.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad set up the chase nicely for CSK with a sublime 72 off 53 balls, his second straight fifty-plus score. Jadeja later walked to the crease and his 11-ball stay added 31 crucial runs to CSK's score.


