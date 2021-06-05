Juhi Chawla Trolled With Memes as Delhi HC Slaps Rs 20 Lakh Fine Over Her 'Publicity' 5G Case

Popular Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has been slapped with a fine of Rs 20 lakh by the Delhi high court for her plea against the rollout of 5G in India. Calling it a ‘publicity stunt,’ the court stated that the complaint was ‘defective and non-maintainable.’ The high court, in its order, said that ‘it appears that the suit was for publicity.’ “Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created disruption thrice. Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption," it said.

Speaking to IANS earlier, Chawla said there was a ‘misconception’ that their suit filed was against 5G technology. “We wish to clarify here and once again very clearly state, we are NOT against 5G technology. However, we seek from the Government and the governing authorities, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, to flora, and to fauna."

As the news broke on Indian social media, netizens came out with memes at lightning speeds to troll the Bollywood star.

Juhi Chawla becomes the first Indian to pay 20 lakhs for 5g without even using it. 😂😂😂— Crish Bhatia 🇮🇳 (@BhatiaCrish) June 4, 2021

Not the first time Juhi Chawla fell for a fake news pic.twitter.com/2QpN7nbs95— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 4, 2021

A great leap for Indian technology - we have the first Indian citizen Juhi Chawla who has paid Rs 20 lakhs for USING 5G for broadcasting purposes !!!— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 4, 2021

#JuhiChawla after coming in contact of 5G radiation pic.twitter.com/QB5JEQifXq— Oxygen 💨 (@WhateverVishal) June 4, 2021

#JuhiChawla after getting fined of Rs 20 lakh by the court : pic.twitter.com/JM3QSypDxa— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) June 4, 2021

Delhi Court imposed ₹20 lakh fine on Juhi Chawla and called her case against 5g a publicity stunt#JuhiChawla to Judge - pic.twitter.com/Udsju9PV38— Manoj Tiwari(Parody) (@ManojMujra) June 4, 2021

#JuhiChawla after Delhi High Court dismisses her civil suit against 5G Roll out and fined 20L . pic.twitter.com/OqWZR0s6o7— Dr. SarcasticBro (@sarcasticbro89) June 4, 2021

Newest entry to elite dumb group, Juhi Chawla after fined ₹20 Lakh for filing case for publicity. pic.twitter.com/UaEk7pzqkq— Tushar Kant Naik ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) June 4, 2021

Delhi High Court to #JuhiChawla after imposing fine of ₹20 lakh on her case against 5g : pic.twitter.com/u4mZv5Iikp— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) June 4, 2021

Court to #JuhiChawla ask Rs 20 lakh fine today : pic.twitter.com/rSXZStXRDu— Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) June 4, 2021

Juhi Chawla's advocate right now: pic.twitter.com/phwf4CBPCv— Anubhav Kumar Das (@forever_pieces) June 4, 2021

The Delhi High Court was hearing a lawsuit filed by the actress-environmentalist against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. Justice J R Midha passed the order on the plea which sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large that how 5G technology is safe to humans, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna.

