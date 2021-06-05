buzz

Juhi Chawla Trolled With Memes as Delhi HC Slaps Rs 20 Lakh Fine Over Her 'Publicity' 5G Case
Juhi Chawla Trolled With Memes as Delhi HC Slaps Rs 20 Lakh Fine Over Her 'Publicity' 5G Case

Tweeted by @sagarcasm.

The plea filed by Juhi Chawla against the rollout of 5G has been dismissed by the Delhi high court which stated that the complaint was 'defective and non-maintainable.'

Popular Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has been slapped with a fine of Rs 20 lakh by the Delhi high court for her plea against the rollout of 5G in India. Calling it a ‘publicity stunt,’ the court stated that the complaint was ‘defective and non-maintainable.’ The high court, in its order, said that ‘it appears that the suit was for publicity.’ “Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created disruption thrice. Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption," it said.

Speaking to IANS earlier, Chawla said there was a ‘misconception’ that their suit filed was against 5G technology. “We wish to clarify here and once again very clearly state, we are NOT against 5G technology. However, we seek from the Government and the governing authorities, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, to flora, and to fauna."

As the news broke on Indian social media, netizens came out with memes at lightning speeds to troll the Bollywood star.

The Delhi High Court was hearing a lawsuit filed by the actress-environmentalist against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. Justice J R Midha passed the order on the plea which sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large that how 5G technology is safe to humans, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna.

first published:June 05, 2021, 10:40 IST