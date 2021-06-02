Man Starts to Sing Juhi Chawla Songs amid Delhi HC Plea Against 5G, Removed from Virtual Hearing

Bollywood actor and environmentalist Juhi Chawla approached the Delhi High Court on Monday against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. In her plea, she raised issues relating to the impact of harmful radiation on citizens, animals, flora and fauna. However, the virtual hearing was repeatedly interrupted by a man who kept joining the meeting and singing songs from the actor’s past films.

First, the man interrupted the session with the song, “Ghoonghat Ki Aad Mein Dilbar Ka", from the 1993 Hindi film ‘Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke’ and followed it up with “Lal lal hoton pe gori tera naam hai" from the 1995 film Najaayaz.

Following the interruption, the man was promptly removed from the session. However, undeterred, the ‘fan’ joined the meeting again and this time started singing “Meri banno ki aayegi baraat" from another 1993 film ‘Aaina’.

The interruption left many in the meeting amused. In response to the singing, Chawla’s counsel was quoted by CNBCTV18, “I hope one of the respondents haven’t set up someone to do this. No supporter of Juhi will do this," and added, “it seems like the person is already affected by 4G radiation."

While many wondered how the man managed to join the call, it turned out that Chawla had herself invited speakers to join the plea in social media messages shared on Tuesday.

Hum…tum aur 5G! 😁👍If you do think this concerns you in anyway, feel free to join our first virtual hearing conducted at Delhi High Court, to be held on 2nd June, 10.45 AM onwards 🙏 Link in my bio. https://t.co/dciUrpvrq8 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 1, 2021

Chawla had filed a lawsuit against setting up 5G wireless networks in the country on May 31. The musical interruption notwithstanding, Chawla in her plea said if the telecommunications industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth’s ecosystems, she said.

