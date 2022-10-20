Julia Fox Claimed Her Birkin Bag Was 'Attacked With Machete' and Offered No Explanation

Julia Fox on TikTok- no, the article doesn’t end here- recently shared that her Birkin bag was attacked by a machete-wielder. “I love her, but she’s been through a lot,” she said in a video, before giving everyone a closeup of the damage sustained by the bag. “That’s a little hard to see there, but she was actually attacked by a machete. I’m not kidding — that actually happened to this bag. And me,” she said in the video.

She shared with her followers how the machete had slipped and hit the side of the bag, causing the damage. That was all she offered by way of explanation for the entire incident, and Twitter of course ran with it till the idea kind of got away from them. As it tends to happen on Twitter.

OK WHO THE HELL MACHETE’D JULIA FOX’S BIRKIN ?!? pic.twitter.com/yTofzWHhqu — internet baby (@kirkpate) October 19, 2022

Julia Fox is on tiktok giving us a close up tour of the damage her birkin sustained when she was attacked with a machete FYI — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) October 19, 2022

only julia fox would go on tiktok show off her $10K bag and say it got destroyed in a machete attack and then move on with her day without explaining — julia fox updates (@juliafoxsource) October 19, 2022

Imagine walking through dimes square and out of the corner of your eye you spy julia fox across the street fending off a crazed man wielding a machete with her Kanye birkin… I’d think I was having a stroke — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) October 19, 2022

…where was she on the night that julia fox was attacked by a machete https://t.co/d2YoBBmWXb — pj🍄 (@nadjatruther) October 20, 2022

Some days you’re Julia Fox’s Birkin and some days you’re the Machete. — Hot Ghoul 👻 (Taylor’s Version) (@barfieldthecat) October 20, 2022

Julia Fox is the moment in pop culture right now. From her- umm- atypical pronunciation of Uncut Gems (the film of which she was the muse), the whole Kanye West drama to her declaring on TikTok that she does not need to be liked by men, she has been serving social media with some pretty iconic takes.

