Julia Fox Claims Amber Heard Hit Johnny Depp But it Wasn't 'Abuse', Divides Twitter

Julia Fox is the latest celebrity to have weighed in on the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case. She spoke out in support of Heard and claimed that the Aquaman actor could not have abused Depp. In an Instagram comment, Fox wrote, “She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him. Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially". Fox’s comment started a heated debate among already polarised fan bases who have been, for the most part, vouching for the “innocence" of either Depp or Heard.

Abuse is about power and she didn’t have the power. I don’t think a lot of ppl don’t understand what abusive relationships actually look like. Julia Fox put it well tbh pic.twitter.com/vFFIuv1Jj3— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 15, 2022

Oh Julia Fox. He loved her. That was HER power. She isolated him. That was HER power. Power doesn’t come from just age, money and physical stature. Ps. They were about the same size. Power comes from a multitude of things. Love. Being a great force. You. Are wrong. pic.twitter.com/hRKdpnQLtL— Angela Callisto (@angela_callisto) May 15, 2022

trash take from Julia Fox. plenty of broke, short, skinny, non-famous people have abused their partner. Abuse is simply cruel and violent treatment of a person.. power not being a necessary factor. less powerful ppl abuse their more powerful partner out of jealousy all the time. https://t.co/89nZ6fWb8j— Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) May 15, 2022

Abuse is abuse. Claiming phsycial abuse doesn't count because someone is younger or female or not in a position of power … Is INSANE. If I walk into work an punch my boss who is an older male- It doesn't count because I don't have power in that dynamic? Julia Fox is an idiot— Emma (@whalesfrolic) May 15, 2022

Julia fox eating up you deppheads and educating the TL on power dynamics in abusive relationships every other day and we love to see it ❤️ https://t.co/HKtbdcZ6Tc— I Believe Women (@urmumsgf420) May 15, 2022

Recently, Chris Rock took a dig at Amber Heard. He was performing at his Ego Death tour in London, reports LAD Bible. Alluding to Heard having allegedly defecated on Depp’s bed, Chris said, “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard." The statement caused an uproar on the Internet, with people going up in arms for or against Chris’ comment.

