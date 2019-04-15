English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Julian Assange Arrested But His Cat is Fine, WikiLeaks Confirms in Tweet
Assange was arrested earlier this week and hauled out out of the Ecuadorean embassy in London by British police. Assange had taken refuge there for nearly seven years to avoid being extradited to Sweden over sexual assault charges.
Julian Assange's cat sits on the balcony of Ecuador's embassy in London, Britain, July 30, 2018. (REUTERS)
Even as the news of WikiLeaks founder and confirmed eccentric Julian Assange's arrest in London spread around the world, one of the most asked questions was about Assange's cat, who has long been a companion to Assange during his being holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy.
The cat even enjoyed internet celebrity with Assange having created an Instagram account called embassycat, which, despite the infrequency in posts, still had close to 8000 followers at the time of this writing.
Well, it can now be confirmed that the cat is safe.
"We can confirm that Assange's cat is safe," the organization tweeted Saturday. "Assange asked his lawyers to rescue him from embassy threats in mid-October. They will be reunited in freedom," it added.
As reported by Reuters, Assange was arrested earlier this week and hauled out out of the Ecuadorean embassy in London by British police. Assange had taken refuge there for nearly seven years to avoid being extradited to Sweden over sexual assault charges.
"Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been further arrested on behalf of the United States authorities, at 10:53hrs after his arrival at a central London police station," the police said.
Police officials said they had arrested Assange upon being "invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorean government's withdrawal of asylum."
We can confirm that Assange's cat is safe. Assange asked his lawyers to rescue him from embassy threats in mid-October. They will be reunited in freedom. #FreeAssange #NoExtradition pic.twitter.com/zSo8RfXXc9— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 13, 2019
