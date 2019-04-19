English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Julian Assange Boxing an Imaginary Opponent in Ecuador Embassy Caught On Camera
In what is being described as a bizarre existence in itself, Assange can be seen resorting to desperate means to keep himself sane and most importantly, occupied.
In what is being described as a bizarre existence in itself, Assange can be seen resorting to desperate means to keep himself sane and most importantly, occupied.
Loading...
A few days ago, the Internet was taken by storm by images of a haggard Julian Assange, resisting arrest and protesting, as he was dragged through the street by London Police officials out of the Ecuadorean Embassy. For seven years, Assange had holed himself up at the embassy, as a self-proclaimed refugee, with no one but his cat as company.
One has to wonder about the impact that seven years of isolation had on his mental well-being. And these videos and documents obtained by Daily Mail bring to light his erratic behavior.
In what is being described as a bizarre existence in itself, Assange can be seen resorting to desperate means to keep himself sane and most importantly, occupied. In the latest videos that have emerged, Assange can be seen fighting and boxing it out with an imaginary opponent.
He can also be seen prancing around a small enclosed space, probably the kitchen, as he drinks something out of a carton and keeps repeating the process. The image that these videos paint of Assange is in stark contrast from the debonair gentleman who had ousted some of the most powerful figures in the world with WikiLeaks.
Things began to unravel in 2012 when Assange was accused of rape and sexual assault and in order to avoid being extradited, he took refuge at the Ecuadorean embassy. He also knew that if extradited, he would be prosecuted by the United States for revealing classified Pentagon documents. Whether his move threatened the national security or not is a debate for another day.
In another video, he can be seen standing next to a stove, presumed to be malfunctioning. He keeps jumping up and down till his trousers fall below his waist.
As a matter of fact, Daily Mail has also obtained documents where members of the embassy have complained about Assange's "personal etiquette." Images have also been shared of a light switch which has been smeared with excrement by him.
Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, along with other officials, have claimed that his lack of basic hygiene and his strange behavior contributed to their collective decision to withdraw the asylum status.
Isolation had taken its nasty toll on him as he was depressed and even expressed interest in simply walking out. To his loyal supporters, Assange is no less than a martyr. But to some, he remains the man who overstayed his welcome and got arrested in the process.
One has to wonder about the impact that seven years of isolation had on his mental well-being. And these videos and documents obtained by Daily Mail bring to light his erratic behavior.
In what is being described as a bizarre existence in itself, Assange can be seen resorting to desperate means to keep himself sane and most importantly, occupied. In the latest videos that have emerged, Assange can be seen fighting and boxing it out with an imaginary opponent.
He can also be seen prancing around a small enclosed space, probably the kitchen, as he drinks something out of a carton and keeps repeating the process. The image that these videos paint of Assange is in stark contrast from the debonair gentleman who had ousted some of the most powerful figures in the world with WikiLeaks.
Things began to unravel in 2012 when Assange was accused of rape and sexual assault and in order to avoid being extradited, he took refuge at the Ecuadorean embassy. He also knew that if extradited, he would be prosecuted by the United States for revealing classified Pentagon documents. Whether his move threatened the national security or not is a debate for another day.
In another video, he can be seen standing next to a stove, presumed to be malfunctioning. He keeps jumping up and down till his trousers fall below his waist.
As a matter of fact, Daily Mail has also obtained documents where members of the embassy have complained about Assange's "personal etiquette." Images have also been shared of a light switch which has been smeared with excrement by him.
Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, along with other officials, have claimed that his lack of basic hygiene and his strange behavior contributed to their collective decision to withdraw the asylum status.
Isolation had taken its nasty toll on him as he was depressed and even expressed interest in simply walking out. To his loyal supporters, Assange is no less than a martyr. But to some, he remains the man who overstayed his welcome and got arrested in the process.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Spotted at Hospital, Selection Day Gets Intense with New Episodes
- Sanaya Irani’s Vacation Pics with Mohit Sehgal Win Internet, See Here
- Pilot Dead as Twin-Engine Plane Crashes at Fullerton Airport, Bursts into Fire - Watch Video
- Ranveer Singh Learns Tricks of the Trade from Kapil Dev at '83 Sets, See Video
- Dhoni, Faf & Jadhav Recite Famous Movie Dialogues at CSK Event
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results