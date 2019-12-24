Jumbo Claus: Elephants in Santa Hats Cheer up Thai Kids with Christmas Presents

Four elephants, wearing Santa hats, visited a school in Thailand to give Christmas presents to students ahead of Christmas.

This yuletide tradition at Jirasartwitthaya School in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, has been going on for last 15 years.

Despite Thailand being predominantly Buddhist, Christmas has a special relationship with the country where it is celebrated as a year-end holiday every year. Christians comprise about 0.7 per cent of the population. Christmas has not been declared an official holiday in the country but many commercial outlets and people have started celebrating it.

The elephant is the national animal of Thailand.

This year, four elephants along with their mahouts went to the school and distributed presents and candy among the students, Lardthongtare Meepan, owner of the Ayuttahaya Elephant Palace, an elephant camp, told news agency Reuters.

In a video, students can be seen going ecstatic with the jumbos in campus. The sweet gesture of the elephants left the students amused.

One of the students, Pasitha Sithapak, told Reuters that he has a lot of friends, but getting Christmas gifts from elephants left him elated.

Another student, Patcharamon Sukpiromsunti, said, “I’m very happy to see them and they are very cute. I love elephants.”

Last year too, five elephants visited the school to distribute toys and gifts.

