CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#GhulamNabiAzad#RakeshJhunjhunwala
Home » News » Buzz » Jungkook GIFs Have Taken Over Twitter And Netizens Just Cannot Get Enough of Them
1-MIN READ

Jungkook GIFs Have Taken Over Twitter And Netizens Just Cannot Get Enough of Them

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2022, 10:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter is Flooded With Jungkook's GIFs. (Image: Twitter/@kkukstudio)

Twitter is Flooded With Jungkook's GIFs. (Image: Twitter/@kkukstudio)

Social media platform Twitter, today, has been flooded with Jungkook's GIFs and nobody knows why.

Know how exchanging GIFs can be so much fun at times? Now imagine those GIFs being of your favourite celebrity. Yes, there is a piece of good news, especially for BTS’ Jungkook fans. Social media platform Twitter, today, has been flooded with Jungkook’s GIFs and nobody knows why. Nonetheless ARMYs are totally delighted and making the most of it. While a few GIFs show his chest chains, others are just an amalgamation of memes with his pictures.

“Jungkook is unreal,” wrote a Twitter user in the caption. Another person wrote, “One of the things I admire the most it’s to see Jungkook working, to see his artist eyes while creating his art and the efforts/energy/dedication he puts on everything he creates. he has such a genius mind to create different types of art!” Have a look for yourself:

This is not the first time that JUngkook is making news. Earlier this month, he was seen vibing to Harry Styles’ new songs Matilda and Daylight. It came as a rare moment when stans abandoned their turf wars and united to appreciate the two artists. ARMYs and Harry fans were delighted by the video of Jungkook listening to the two songs off of the new album Harry’s House as he was driving. There have also been videos of Jungkook humming the notes to Harry’s As It Was.

The artists have been kind to each other for a while, with some BTS members recently attending one of Harry’s Love on Tour concerts and Harry throwing them flowers.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 17, 2022, 10:30 IST
last updated:August 17, 2022, 10:30 IST