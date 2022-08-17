Jungkook GIFs Have Taken Over Twitter And Netizens Just Cannot Get Enough of Them

Know how exchanging GIFs can be so much fun at times? Now imagine those GIFs being of your favourite celebrity. Yes, there is a piece of good news, especially for BTS’ Jungkook fans. Social media platform Twitter, today, has been flooded with Jungkook’s GIFs and nobody knows why. Nonetheless ARMYs are totally delighted and making the most of it. While a few GIFs show his chest chains, others are just an amalgamation of memes with his pictures.

“Jungkook is unreal,” wrote a Twitter user in the caption. Another person wrote, “One of the things I admire the most it’s to see Jungkook working, to see his artist eyes while creating his art and the efforts/energy/dedication he puts on everything he creates. he has such a genius mind to create different types of art!” Have a look for yourself:

jungkook’s exposed chest and chains focus pic.twitter.com/NcP0tPcNVo — jk vids (slow) (@jjklve_) August 17, 2022

jungkook is so damn beautiful pic.twitter.com/dPAHuvTYs9 — َ (@kkukstudio) August 17, 2022

vampire jungkook x bad guy. pic.twitter.com/Lgtcuufy9m — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ (@btsqtsarchive) August 17, 2022

jungkook trying on his vampire fit pic.twitter.com/vrTQUkgpRA — jk vids (slow) (@jjklve_) August 17, 2022

“great work :D” (the sound of his rings against the table…) pic.twitter.com/2l5lJ8hwEQ — jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) August 17, 2022

me after pulling a jungkook photocard on a jungkook photobook pic.twitter.com/UpAkjapYbI — rice⁷ (@agustdidas) August 17, 2022

jungkook is so handsome pic.twitter.com/SAdcfXk87J — jk vids (slow) (@jjklve_) August 17, 2022

This is not the first time that JUngkook is making news. Earlier this month, he was seen vibing to Harry Styles’ new songs Matilda and Daylight. It came as a rare moment when stans abandoned their turf wars and united to appreciate the two artists. ARMYs and Harry fans were delighted by the video of Jungkook listening to the two songs off of the new album Harry’s House as he was driving. There have also been videos of Jungkook humming the notes to Harry’s As It Was.

The artists have been kind to each other for a while, with some BTS members recently attending one of Harry’s Love on Tour concerts and Harry throwing them flowers.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here