JungkookDay Goes Trending on BTS Star's Birthday, Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes

It is South Korean singer and songwriter Jungkook’s birthday today and Twitter cannot keep calm. It is a fact that ARMY is as huge as one can imagine but on the occassion of BTS’ singer’s birthday, #JungkookDay is trending on social media. With this, people are sharing images and videos of the star. If tweeples are to be believed, the hashtag, #JungkookDay has nearly 1.2 million tweets already. Have a look at a few of them:

many artists are sending birthday wishes for Jungkook including people who have worked with him and his dancing house teacher and one of his biggest supporters Taesung this is so kind! HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUNGKOOK#HappyBirthdayJungkook#JungkookDay#생축_정국이생일_이올시다 pic.twitter.com/8bMiKjDOYd — tinkerbell.97 JK DAY! (@smiiliingkookie) September 1, 2022

thank you taehyung for blessing us with this beautiful session. My taekook heart is screaming omg #JUNGKOOKDAY #Taekook pic.twitter.com/Mn3JL7pE6N — anju⁷✰ koo day (@jjksceo) September 1, 2022

Happy birthday Jungkook! I hope everyday is full of joy and happiness! I hope you feel all the love from army, the members and your family. Otsukare to you, our little maknae. #JUNGKOOKDAY #Jungkook_ah_Thank_You_For_Being_Born #JKbirthday #OurYouJungkook pic.twitter.com/0SC2yvEyaK — Otsukare ℗ ⁷ (@DailyOtsukare) September 1, 2022

This is not the first time that Jungkook is being hyped like this on social media. Some time back, Twitter was flooded with Jungkook’s GIFs and nobody knew why. Nonetheless ARMYs were totally delighted and making the most of it. While a few GIFs show his chest chains, others are just an amalgamation of memes with his pictures.

“Jungkook is unreal,” wrote a Twitter user in the caption. Another person wrote, “One of the things I admire the most it’s to see Jungkook working, to see his artist eyes while creating his art and the efforts/energy/dedication he puts on everything he creates. he has such a genius mind to create different types of art!”

Earlier this month, he was seen vibing to Harry Styles’ new songs Matilda and Daylight. It came as a rare moment when stans abandoned their turf wars and united to appreciate the two artists. ARMYs and Harry fans were delighted by the video of Jungkook listening to the two songs off of the new album Harry’s House as he was driving. There have also been videos of Jungkook humming the notes to Harry’s As It Was.

