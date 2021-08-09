Junk Art Sculptures Made of Metal Scrap Adorn Beachside, Gardens in Chennai

The Chennai Corporation has initiated a series of beautification initiative for the city and as part of the ‘Singara Chennai 2.0’ plan, corporation officials have put up junk art structures made up of scrap across the city. Starting off, the structures are being put up at 14 places in the city. The metal scraps discarded at Greater Chennai Corporation’s own scrapyard has been used to create these structures. Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told Indian Express that the idea behind using the scrap for these structures is reducing wastage and also raising awareness about recycling.

The corporation supplied as much as 15 tonnes of metal scrap to artists from local and nearby states such as Andhra Pradesh to create these intriguing artwork. They have been placed in parks, near beach and any such open and easily accessible areas for the public to see.

Tamil Nadu | Metal sculptures made out of scrap material are being set up across prime locations in Chennai, as part of city's initiative on waste management. pic.twitter.com/p9L2UXIGKR— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

Bedi said that the sculptures have cost Rs 29 lakh.

The structures have all been placed based on themes. Near the Marina beach, three art pieces of a giant prawn, crab and a shark have been put up. In front of the Secretariat, a fisherman with a boat and a farmer have been set up. The airport area has a man and a bull’s structure signifying ‘Jallikattu’.

The junk art pieces are being put up using anti-rusting oil and plans are to coat them annually in oil to keep them in good condition.

As part of the beautification process, the corporation has also put up wall art and other such colourful structures across the city.

Here are some pictures of wall arts and beautification around North region of #Chennai#BeautifyingChennai#ChithiramPesum#ChennaiCorporation#NammaChennai Manali Express Road, Zone1, Division 5 pic.twitter.com/hM0mtbJKUK— Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) August 7, 2021

These include planting of trees and giving a makeover to existing gardens in the city and turning the Marina beach into a word class tourist attraction with new facilities.

