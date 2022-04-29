Jupiter Crushing Planets in Our Solar System With its Size Magnificently Shown in This Animation

A recent animation has been posted on Twitter by a planetary astronomer James O’Donoghue and it shows the size of Jupiter and how rapidly it has been spinning. The clip further goes on to show how the planets of the solar system dominated by Jupiter, which is further dwarfed by the Sun. “Celestial objects to scale in size, rotation speed and tilt," read the caption. The Twitter thread further explains how a day on Jupiter is 9hr 56min. “In the early solar system it grew from loads of Sun-orbiting material, converting the orbital momentum into spin angular momentum. Bigger planets are likely to be fast for this reason," read the thread.

Celestial objects to scale in size, rotation speed and tilt pic.twitter.com/KCfjHDABdF— Dr. James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) April 26, 2022

Since uploaded, the animation has managed to gather nearly 15M views. Many Twitter users also replied to the animation. One person wrote, “My humor is so dry, why did I bust out laughing when Jupiter came on screen." Another person wrote, “I’ve watched this clip multiple times already, it’s so fascinating. and when Jupiter (!!!) and Saturn begin to appear in the frame??!." “See how there’s an enormous jump in size when going from Jupiter to the Sun? That’s just two orders of magnitude in difference. This is a great way to visualize the difference between $100 million (how much Harvard is committing to reparations) and $40 billion (endowment)," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, the scientists at NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), an MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)-led mission, have made the discovery of an extremely hot Jupiter-like planet, which is estimated to be five times Jupiter’s mass and revolves around its star in just 16 hours. The planet identified as TOI-2109b has the shortest orbit of any known gas giant to date. The findings made by the international team of scientists was published in the Astronomical Journal.

The study revealed that due to its extremely tight orbit and proximity to its star, the planet’s day side is estimated to be at around 3,500 Kelvin, or close to 3227 degrees Celsius which is about as hot as a small star. This makes TOI-2109b, the second hottest planet detected so far.

