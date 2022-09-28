Jupiter Was Closest to Earth in 59 Years and Stargazers Snapped Incredible Photos of Gas Giant

Stargazers around the world were in for a treat on Monday. The rare Jupiter opposition made many catch a glimpse of the largest planet in the solar system and four of its moons. For the first time since 1963, this was the closest Jupiter has been to Earth. People stayed up all night to capture its pictures. And that of its four largest moons – Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, called the Galilean satellites.

According to COSMOS, opposition occurs when a solar system body, in this case, Jupiter, is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun.

Netizens took to Twitter to share their captures of the rare event. Some pulled out their professional cameras, others captured it with their mobile phones. And others still took a picture through their telescopes. A Twitter user shared his snap with the caption, “Who else has captured Jupiter tonight?” Check it out here:

Who else has captured Jupiter tonight? pic.twitter.com/xvxqzxtCD8 — ItsJohari (@collinsjohari) September 26, 2022

Another user, Scott Miller, shared a set of four snaps. He wondered why his camera added circles around the gas planet when he zoomed in. Though he thought it still looked amazing. Netizens shared his confusion, responding with their snaps that looked similar.

I managed to get these. Not sure why the camera added the circles when I zoomed in, I still think it looks amazing. pic.twitter.com/iHIeF15IjB — Scott Miller ️‍ (@Scott__Miller_) September 26, 2022

Jupiter so bright, its peering right through the clouds! You can even see three of the Galilean moons ! pic.twitter.com/2x9aK7tqBh — Aloke Kumar (@aalokelab) September 26, 2022

After staying up all night shooting it, here's my shot of Jupiter at "Opposition". This is the closest its been to Earth in 59 years. pic.twitter.com/6K06whceEo — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) September 27, 2022

My best images of Jupiter tonight pic.twitter.com/esxZ402oXo — cam (@CameronSilas) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile, a few Twitterati were anxious if the cloudy night would ruin their chances of witnessing Jupiter in its glory. Some indeed missed it and took to Twitter to voice their discontent. “When you go to see Jupiter and realise it’s the UK and cloudy,” one user wrote.

Looking for Jupiter tonight be like: pic.twitter.com/B1e5GKjaE3 — Noora (@SmitsNoora) September 27, 2022

The planet was just 590.6 million kilometers away. While Jupiter opposition occurs every 13 months, the planet is not going to be this close again until 2129. Jupiter appeared closest after 5:29 P.M. on Monday until 5:31 A.M. yesterday.

