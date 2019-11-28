Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Is Not On The Verge Of Death, Say Scientists

Jupiter's Great Red Spot is one of its defining features.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 28, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Is Not On The Verge Of Death, Say Scientists
Jupiter's Great Red Spot is one of its defining features.

Jupiter's Great Red Spot is one of its defining features. In news for some time with claims that it could be dying, new research now dispels those theories saying that the GRS is here to stay. According to a report in CNN, last year's photos from NASA's Juno mission appeared to show that the GRS was shedding flakes, leading to theories that it might be dying.

However, a report sharing findings by Phillip Marcus, a professor of fluid dynamics at the University of California, Berkeley, and his team in the American Physical Society's Division of Fluid Dynamics’ 72nd Annual Meeting in Seattle on Monday dispelled those death rumours.

According to Marcus and his team, a computer analysis of the GRS through detailed high-res images determined that the size of the vortex is not equal to the clouds visible. They tested a separate storm on Jupiter and came to the conclusion that the shrinking of the clouds had nothing to do with the vortex of the storm itself, the report stated.

Speaking about the Great Red Spot, Marcus added that he did not think "its fortunes were ever bad." According to the report, the GRS is an anticyclone -- since it moves in the direction opposite to the plant's orbit and was first seen in 1664 by Robert Hook. However, according to NASA, the first sighting was in 1831, the report further revealed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram