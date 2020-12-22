Jurassic Fleas: New Study Claims Fleas are Actually 'Scorpionflies'

Fleas are external parasitic organisms that live by consuming the blood of their host. A new study about fleas has overturned some of the long-held theories about the creature.

In a study conducted at England’s University of Bristol, the researchers analysed the largest insect dataset using sophisticated algorithms which tested the hypothesis about the placement of fleas in the insect tree of life, reported Phys.Org.

As per the study authors, fleas are technically scorpionflies with the closest living relative being the Nannochoristidae group. Between 290 and 165 million years ago, fleas started feeding on the blood of vertebrates.

Speaking about the fleas’ position on the tree of life, Erik Tihelka who is the lead author of the study said that it has been an enigma in the evolution of insects. Erik is a student at the School of Earth Sciences, University of Bristol.

Earlier, studies were able to establish that there was a connection of fleas with anatomically different groups. However, the exact relationship could not be established because of the rapid evolution and flea genomes. This posed a challenge for analysing ancient evolutionary relationships.

Although they are related to the Nannochoristidae group, the feeding habits are different as this group feeds on nectar while fleas consume blood. The belief was held that fleas started life as predators or living alongside vertebrates. However, their research shows that fleas could have evolved from the groups who fed on nectar.

According to Chenyang Cai who is a research fellow specialising in Mesozoic insects at the University of Bristol, some Jurassic fleas from 165 million years ago measured up to 2 centimetre. These fleas have been found in China. Although it is difficult to be certain about it, these fleas may have fed on dinosaurs. Chenyang is also an associate professor at the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology (NIGP).

As per Chenyang, the etymology books will now have to be revised after this discovery.. He said that there is no need now to characterise fleas as a separate insect order. They can now be included with the scorpionflies.

The latest study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Palaeoentomology of the International Palaeoentomological Society.

Commenting on the study, Mattia Giacomelli said that it seems that the elongated mouthparts that are meant for nectar-feeding can be co-opted during the course of evolution to enable bloodsucking. Mattia was involved with this research and is a PhD

student at the university.