If you ever witnessed a dinosaur in real life, your heart would pound for sure, and you would run for your life, without a guarantee that you would be able to save yourself. However, when you think of legos, you may think of mini characters so cute to look at. What happens if we combine the scariness of dinosaurs and the cuteness of the legos? Now, a UK based artist Warren Elsmore, who claims to be a lifelong Lego fan, is bringing an exhibition of the Jurassic-era majestic creatures- all made in Lego. The show is to be exhibited from July 19 to August 30 in Norwich, a northeastern city in England that is showing its love for the Jurassic-age creatures.

Created by Elsmore, the Brick Dinos exhibition will feature over 500,000 standard lego blocks and elements. Just a single model of a Masiakasaurus, a lizard-like dinosaur, is made up of 30,000 lego bricks and of a height similar to humans.

“Building dinosaurs in Lego is a really nice challenge, because, obviously, lego bricks are square, and most dinosaurs are not,” Elsmore told BBC.

According to Elsmore, It is not just the shape that is a challenge, designing the models also takes plenty of time. Then after the design is complete, it takes about four to five months to actually build the models. Fascinated by Lego bricks since his childhood days, Elsmore claims that there is no limit to what one could build using lego bricks.

In the pictures from the exhibition, lego-models of the beasts can be seen along with trees and their environment, which too is constructed all in lego. Another model shows a flying dinosaur, which has colourful lego feathers and yellow eyes.

The exhibition also pays its homage to Dippy, a plastic cast replica of fossilized bones of Diplodocus carnegii, a north-American dinosaur with a long neck and a long tail. Dippy, the plastic-cast beast, is Norwich Cathedral stoppage of its UK tour. The show comes after two recent dinosaur shows in the city, first, an exhibition of colourful T. rexes, and then the famous Dippy itself.

