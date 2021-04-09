Watch: This 'Ground-shaking' Deleted Scene from Jurassic Park Movie Will Leave You in Splits

Before the world of cinema was revolutionised with technology like Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) and Visual Effects (VFX) that make actors look like they are literally flying in your favourite superhero movies, filmmakers had to get a bit creative in creating fantastical sequences.

One prime example of how the filmmakers got creative is a behind-the-scenes video from the 1993 film Jurassic Park. Although the movie does use the CGI mixed with live action, there were only 14 minutes of dinosaur visual effects in the Steven Speilberg directorial out of which four were made with a computer.

Recently, Redditors are upvoting a deleted scene from the movie that shows how the makers depicted a world where humans and dinosaurs co-existed on Earth. The video shared on subreddit called r/aww by user/CarmonGracia shows a giant off-road truck driving over dirt tracks.Suddenly, the video shows a dinosaur-esque creature walking behind the vehicle. At first, you might wonder that you are in for a thrilling scene. However, as the vehicle approaches closer to the camera and the animal walks behind it shaking the camera with its each step, you realise that it is a tortoise chasing a toy truck.

Captioning the video, the user wrote, “no CGI in that scene." The post has been upvoted by over 14k users since it was posted on the social media platform on Tuesday. Commenting on the post, one redditor wrote, “Those camera shakes were perfect! *Chef’s kiss."Another shocked viewer wrote, “OMG I had no idea and now I’m laughing loudly enough to wake the entire house up."

The ground-shaking steps taken by the tortoise certainly left many redditors impressed, as one user commented that they could hear the ground shake with every turtle stomp that took place in the video.

The American science fiction movie was based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Michael Crichton and a screenplay written by Crichton and David Koepp. The film was set on the fictional island called Isla Nublar, located off Central America’s Pacific Coast near Costa Rica.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here