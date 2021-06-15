Jurassic World: New Movie Will Reveal the Prehistoric T-Rex That Helped Clone Park's Favourite Dinosaur

The upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion will release in June next year, and despite it being a year away, fans cannot contain their excitement over the next part of the superhit American sci-fi monster extravaganza. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, it is the sixth movie in the Jurassic Park franchise, sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and the third part in Jurassic World trilogy.

The much-hyped project is all set to show the origin story of the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex or T-rex, as the dinosaur is known as popularly which first appeared in Jurassic Park (1993). The female anti-hero, addressed as Rexy or Roberta by fans, is going to have its genetic origins explained in the upcoming film. ‘Rexy’ plays an anti-hero character which saves human beings from other dangerous creatures in the parks of Isla Nublar as well as battled raptors and other ferocious dinosaurs like the Indominus Rex.

With a minor role in the original Jurassic Park, she was reintroduced to audiences in 2015’s Jurassic World and then reappeared in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and 2020’s animated Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

It is being reported by Screen Rant that the film is based on the concept that viewers will be visiting the time period when dinosaurs used to roam the earth freely and before the F9 screening in IMAX, a 5-minute-long preview of the film will give fans a sneak peak of the Cretaceous period.

Colin Trevorrow told the media outlet that the preview can be divided into three parts i.e. the Cretaceous period, present day T-Rex, and a three-scene to wrap it up. Spilling more beans, he told the news outlet about what the audience might expect from the anticipated film. The preview will feature seven new dinosaurs and the story will continue from four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The director also said that the long-awaited film will show prehistoric action following the life of fans’ favourite Tyrannosaurus, for which a peek will be given in the 5 minute trailer that is set to be aired before the F9 movie on IMAX.

The director explained ever since the dinosaurs been brought back from extinction using genetic technology, the T-Rex has been a major recurring character in the Jurassic Park franchise as its fossil even acted as the franchise’s main logo. Trevorrow also said how he wished to bring back ‘Rexy’ for the 2015 film when the franchise got a shake up, 22 years later after it had stomped its way through the fences in front of Dr Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm and first guests of Isla Nublar island. And as fans have learnt from the first movie that the DNA from which the park’s dinosaurs were cloned was extracted from mosquitoes trapped inside amber, the new film will also show what happened to Rexy’s prehistoric genetic donor.

He further shared that the film will follow through T-Rex’s life and what has happened to her psychologically since the original film.

