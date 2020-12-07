Jurisdiction Boundary Set amid Coronavirus Divides UK Couple's House into Two Different Zones

Division of jurisdiction in the United Kingdom has proven quite messy especially in the coronavirus lockdown.

A recent report from the UK shows how a couple in a Tier 2 Yorkshire home is not allowed to meet people in their garden because it falls under a Tier 3 area.

Sheila Herbert, who is 74-year-old, lives with her husband Philip on Riverside Park near Otley in Yorkshire and their home in Harrogate lies in Tier 2 but their garden is technically in Leeds, which is under Tier 3.

The couple is not alone, another such case was reported from the West Midlands where a bar Old Hare and Hounds in Rednal, falls into a Tier 3 and therefore cannot legally open. But a next-door bar, Joe Jims is allowed to serve customers because it lies in a Tier 2 area as it falls in Worcestershire.

Interestingly, the jurisdiction boundary between the two counties lies directly between the two pubs and the quiet dead end in the picturesque market town is divided between West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.

The confusing boundaries also affect the tax collection and pin codes for the residents. Most of them on the street pay their taxes to Harrogate Borough Council, while a small group of eight houses at the end of Riverside Park fall under Leeds City Council's jurisdiction.

Those paying council tax to Harrogate come under Tier 2 and those paying taxes to Leeds lie in Tier 3 area.

When the postal code of the Old Hare and Hounds is typed into the government tier-checking website it even states that the area should be in Tier 2.

Herbert said that their house is in Harrogate and their garden is in Leeds.

The culvert cuts right through her garden which goes right underneath the corner of the conservatory. She further said that when they are in the conservatory they are in Harrogate, but when they are in the garden they are in Leeds. It is almost as if one toe in each county when they step outside.