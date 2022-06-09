Jurors Would 'Doze Off' During Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial, Claims Court Stenographer

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial took place between April 11 and June 1, and during the course of it, several jury members would doze off, claimed court stenographer Judy Bellinger. She told Law & Crime Network that there was a lot of video disposition during the course of the trial, and she would see the jurors’ “heads drop”. Bellinger claimed to have seen jury members on both the front and back rows nodding off. She said that most of the jury members were “listening intently”, but that when the jury was chosen, it was known that “there were going to be some that wouldn’t see it all the way through”, the alternates.

Bellinger claimed that the best jury member was an alternate who listened the most but she did not get to stay through the end of the trial. Adding that she saw the alternate’s facial expressions, Bellinger said that she (the alternate) was “deeply” into everything that was being said. A few jurors would doze off, but the alternate never did, Bellinger said.

#JudyBellinger, the #Depp v. #Heard freelance court reporter, said in an EXCLUSIVE interview that some jurors were dozing off during the defamation trial. pic.twitter.com/4w87MArswy — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) June 6, 2022

In the Depp-Heard case, the Virginia civil jury ruled in favor of Depp on all three of his counts, finding that Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements, but that she’d done so with “actual malice” — a higher threshold for cases involving public figures. Jurors concluded Depp should receive more than $10 million. Depp’s victory was not absolute. Jurors also concluded that part of Heard’s counterclaim had merits. They rejected two of Heard’s three counts, but found she was defamed by a Depp lawyer who accused her of roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that firebrand lawyer Camille Vasquez, who shot to limelight after representing Johnny Depp in the highly-publicised defamation case against Amber Heard, has been elevated to partner at her law firm Brown Rudnick. Taking to Twitter, the firm announced, “We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.”

