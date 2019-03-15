LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'Just 50 Feet Away': Bangladeshi Cricket Team Manager Describes New Zealand Shooting Escape

The Bangladesh cricket team was scheduled to play a match against New Zealand today, which has been cancelled in light of the events that unfolded.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 15, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Just 50 Feet Away': Bangladeshi Cricket Team Manager Describes New Zealand Shooting Escape
Image Credits: Twitter.
Loading...
Reports of firing at a mosque in Churchchrist in New Zealand broke early morning of March 15. Initial reports from the scene were scattered - eyewitness accounts and reports of gunshots were what was heard first. In the midst of this, was the Bangladesh cricket team.

Bangladesh was scheduled to play against New Zealand cricket team and present at the mosque when the shooting started.

In a video, Bangladesh Team Manager Khaled Mashud Pil reveals what a narrow escape they had, from just "50 feet away."

"Almost all of the cricket team, barring a few who stayed at the hotel was there," said Mashud Pil, in a video posted on the Bangladesh Cricket Team's Twitter page. "If we had reached any earlier, we would be inside the mosque."

"I'm very lucky and thankful that we were outside," he added, saying they were just about 50 feet away and it felt like he was watching 'a video' unfold in front of his eyes when the shooting started.

"We saw people drenched in blood. We were huddled inside our bus, ducking, in case the fire started again," he further adds. "What if they come out and shoot?" he remembers thinking.

The Bangladeshi cricketers, however, escaped unhurt, as a Bangladeshi journalist, Mohammad Isam, reported.





The cricketers themselves posted on Twitter saying they felt really lucky they escaped uninjured.







"They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," said Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus.





The cricket match scheduled on March 15 between New Zealand and Bangladesh stands canceled in light of the events that unfolded. The death toll from the shooting has been estimated at 40, so far, confirmed by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram