English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Just 50 Feet Away': Bangladeshi Cricket Team Manager Describes New Zealand Shooting Escape
The Bangladesh cricket team was scheduled to play a match against New Zealand today, which has been cancelled in light of the events that unfolded.
Image Credits: Twitter.
Loading...
Reports of firing at a mosque in Churchchrist in New Zealand broke early morning of March 15. Initial reports from the scene were scattered - eyewitness accounts and reports of gunshots were what was heard first. In the midst of this, was the Bangladesh cricket team.
Bangladesh was scheduled to play against New Zealand cricket team and present at the mosque when the shooting started.
In a video, Bangladesh Team Manager Khaled Mashud Pil reveals what a narrow escape they had, from just "50 feet away."
"Almost all of the cricket team, barring a few who stayed at the hotel was there," said Mashud Pil, in a video posted on the Bangladesh Cricket Team's Twitter page. "If we had reached any earlier, we would be inside the mosque."
"I'm very lucky and thankful that we were outside," he added, saying they were just about 50 feet away and it felt like he was watching 'a video' unfold in front of his eyes when the shooting started.
"We saw people drenched in blood. We were huddled inside our bus, ducking, in case the fire started again," he further adds. "What if they come out and shoot?" he remembers thinking.
The Bangladeshi cricketers, however, escaped unhurt, as a Bangladeshi journalist, Mohammad Isam, reported.
The cricketers themselves posted on Twitter saying they felt really lucky they escaped uninjured.
"They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," said Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus.
The cricket match scheduled on March 15 between New Zealand and Bangladesh stands canceled in light of the events that unfolded. The death toll from the shooting has been estimated at 40, so far, confirmed by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Bangladesh was scheduled to play against New Zealand cricket team and present at the mosque when the shooting started.
In a video, Bangladesh Team Manager Khaled Mashud Pil reveals what a narrow escape they had, from just "50 feet away."
"Almost all of the cricket team, barring a few who stayed at the hotel was there," said Mashud Pil, in a video posted on the Bangladesh Cricket Team's Twitter page. "If we had reached any earlier, we would be inside the mosque."
"I'm very lucky and thankful that we were outside," he added, saying they were just about 50 feet away and it felt like he was watching 'a video' unfold in front of his eyes when the shooting started.
"We saw people drenched in blood. We were huddled inside our bus, ducking, in case the fire started again," he further adds. "What if they come out and shoot?" he remembers thinking.
Bangladesh Team Manager Khaled Mashud Pilot speaks to the media following the incident of shooting in Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/DDKcC3tPkO
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019
The Bangladeshi cricketers, however, escaped unhurt, as a Bangladeshi journalist, Mohammad Isam, reported.
Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV
— Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019
The cricketers themselves posted on Twitter saying they felt really lucky they escaped uninjured.
Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack
— Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019
Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque...we r extremely lucky...never want to see this things happen again....pray for us
— Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) March 15, 2019
Just escaped active shooters!!! Heartbeats pumping badly and panic everywhere!! #ChristchurchMosque
— Shrinivas (@chinu1501) March 15, 2019
"They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," said Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus.
All members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board is in constant contact with the players and team management.#ChristchurchMosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/TTpIFxLp05
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019
The cricket match scheduled on March 15 between New Zealand and Bangladesh stands canceled in light of the events that unfolded. The death toll from the shooting has been estimated at 40, so far, confirmed by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arsenal Striker Aubameyang Does A Black Panther, Says It Represents Me
- Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Karisma Kapoor's Kids
- It's Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra Replaces Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal Biopic
- Milan Talkies Movie Review: Tigmanshu Dhulia's Tenderest Tale is a Delightful Watch
- Superwoman Lilly Singh Becomes First Indian Woman to Host Late Night Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results