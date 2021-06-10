CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Buzz»'Just a Little Rain': Mumbai's Early Monsoon Shower Floods Social Media With Memes
2-MIN READ

'Just a Little Rain': Mumbai's Early Monsoon Shower Floods Social Media With Memes

Waterlogging in Mumbai after rains. (PTI)

Waterlogging in Mumbai after rains. (PTI)

Hours of downpour in Mumbai led to waterlogging on roads, followed by traffic disruption. A red alert has been issued in the city.

Mumbaikars braced themselves on June 9 to welcome the first showers of the southwest monsoon, as it arrived two days ahead of its expected arrival date. An Indian Meteorological Department scientist informed that a red alert has been issued in the city. Hours of downpour led to waterlogging on the roads, which resulted in traffic disruption. Mumbai police urged people to not step out of their homes unnecessarily and cautioned them against traveling to inundated areas.

Social media users flooded the platform with hilarious memes, jokes, and one-liners on monsoon and its ruinous nature. In no time, Mumbai rains became a trending topic on Twitter. People left no chance to mock the yearly struggle of every Mumbaikar. Addressing the first showers of Mumbai, a Twitter user wrote that the Maharashtra government will have to update COVID-19 restrictions to include ‘travel by boat.’

One Mumbai resident also shared a fun video to demonstrate how love for rains can wear off when it just refuses to stop pouring.

Taking a jibe at the weather conditions followed by waterlogging on roads, famous comedian Atul Khatri wrote that ‘spirit of Mumbai’ is here.

Another user tweeted a photo of vada pav and wrote that “rain gods” have arrived in Mumbai.

One user even proposed an idea of a perfect ‘vaccine’ for Mumbai rains.

Aam Aadmi Party’s National Joint Secretary Ruben Mascarenhas also took part in the meme fest. He wrote that Mumbai has become a tropical paradise and an open sewer, bothat the same time.

Here are some more memes shared by users on the microblogging site.

With heavy rains causing disruption in many areas of Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the administration to ensure that the water is drained out at the earliest.

first published:June 10, 2021, 09:18 IST