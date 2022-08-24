Just a Video of Acrobatic Cat Fly-kicking an Aggressive German Shepherd

Whenever we feel low, we often watch animal videos to light up your mood. While spending idle time on social media, we often come across hilarious videos of animals with their antiques that leave us in splits. Similarly, videos showing cats taking on their rivals in the most savage ways are becoming the internet's favourite nowadays. Recently, an old video is making rounds on the Internet. The viral clip shows an epic encounter between a stray cat and a pet German Shepherd but by the end, it takes an unexpected turn.

In the video, both the animals look ready to attack each other. The dog is buckled up and can be seen being controlled by its owner, who is struggling to hold him, while he barks at the cat. The barking provokes the cat and it takes no time to show his aerobic skills. The cat delivers what appears like a swinging flying kick to the dog’s face.

Watch the clip here:

Cats, when shown affection, can be the sweetest pets, but when time comes, they also show their devilish sides, giving a tough time to their owners. Recently another cat video made a buzz on Twitter. The video showed a man lying on a couch, catching some sleep. His fur buddy slapped his face multiple times to wake him. The action made him wake up from his deep sleep.

The hatred in the cat's eyes and on its face when it attacked sent shivers down my spine. If I adopt a cat one day, I will imagine him plotting my demise everytime I sleep. — Elias Aliche (@EliasAliche) August 2, 2022

The micro-blogging users found the clip hilarious as one wrote, “The hatred in the cat's eyes and on its face when it attacked sent shivers down my spine. If I adopt a cat one day, I will imagine him plotting my demise every time I sleep.”

Cats are unpredictable and these instances prove it very well.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here