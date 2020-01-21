Just a Video of Elephant Taking a Stroll in Sri Lankan Hotel and Inspecting Things With its Trunk

Elephants are not a rare sight in Sri Lanka. But a tusker walking inside a hotel? That is unusual.

A video, shared on Twitter, showed an elephant roaming around the lobby of a Sri Lankan hotel.

In the clip that has gone viral, the elephant can be seen gracefully moving about in the lobby of Jetwing Yala hotel, inspecting certain items with its trunk.

At one point, the tusker stopped and felled a desk lamp. However, it is not known how long it stayed inside the hotel.

The video, which garnered over 4.5 million views, left netizens amazed.

woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30 — Upuli 🇱🇰 (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020

The uploader of the video wrote that he got the text along with the two-minute-20-second clip from his mom about an elephant wandering inside the hotel.

He also explained how culturally important elephants are in Sri Lanka and how they are a common sight in temples, towns, on roads and other places. He said that all animals, including elephants, should be loved and cared for.

Reacting to the video, Twitterati flooded the post with comments.

One user expressed her amazement, saying she liked how the elephant went to the window and stood there. Another user wrote that the tusker might have felt bad knocking the lamp over.

While one said she loved to wake up to this, the other that she loved the way the elephant explored and tried to balance the lamp.

