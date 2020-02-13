'Just Basic Science': NASA Busts Myth behind Viral #BroomStick Challenge on Social Media

Amid the buzz of various social media challenges, there was one more, called the #BroomStick Challenge, where people assumed that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had issued February 10 as the day when there would be gravitational pull, hence a broom can stand up still.

Everybody found the #Broomchallenge to be a pretty fun one, and we had earlier reported on how people posted videos about their successful attempts.

Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull...I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt — mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

In a recent video, NASA finally opened up about the fact that there is no such gravitational pull on any particular day. A broom can stand up and still on its own, any day if the surface area is flat and big enough.

To prove that there is no such scientific trick, the video showed astronaut Alvin Drew making a broom stand. Scientist Sara Noble sitting on a sofa says, “Did you do the broomstick challenge yesterday? Well, turns out you can do it even today.”

Alvin adds, “ It’s just basic science.”

Earlier, people thought that it could only be done on February 10, Monday.

Y’all it’s just been standing like this for 45 minutes pic.twitter.com/qRMTJYtVmH — mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

just vibing pic.twitter.com/zkcCL6XvOC — the vibe formally known as (@regalfrequency) February 10, 2020

The video published by NASA reads, “Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble respond to the #BroomstickChallenge, showing that basic physics works every day of the year-not just February 10th.”

¯_(ツ)_/¯Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble respond to the #BroomstickChallenge, showing that basic physics works every day of the year — not just February 10th. pic.twitter.com/4TTbI3mvzd — NASA (@NASA) February 11, 2020

After the tweet, netizens finally got the deal.

A user joked, “I will be moved when the broomstick starts to sweep all by itself.”

“Next time you’ll be telling be Santa isn’t real,” mocked another.

