Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

'Just Get Dark Skinned Actors': Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bala' Draws Criticism for Brownface

A photo shared by Bhumi Pednekar from 'Bala' has received criticism for 'Brownface'.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:October 13, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Just Get Dark Skinned Actors': Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bala' Draws Criticism for Brownface
Image: Twitter/Bhumi Pednekar

The trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bala' released recently, and has been wrapped in controversies ever since. From the trailer, it is quite evident that the film revolves around balding and how the leading character, played by Ayushmann, deals with a receding hairline and the stigma surrounding it.

However, a photo shared on Twitter by actress Bhumi Pednekar has gone viral for the wrong reasons. The photo which features Pednekar offers an insight into her role in the film; yet, desi Twitterati have pointed out that the actor's skin tone looks visibly darker than usual.

What's ironic is that the film also focuses on India's obsession with fair skin and how those with darker skin tones are often discriminated against. In one of the scenes from the trailer, Pednekar can be seen arguing with Ayushmann who emphasises the need for fair skin.

The point is, if the film makers really wanted to shed light on the stereotypes and taboo associated with dark skin in our country, they could have simply cast an actor with a dusky complexion! Instead, they chose to cast Bhumi, who can easily be classified as fair skinned, and made her at least two to three shades darker through make up.

This sparked a debate online with several people calling the film out for endorsing "brownface". Brownface is likely a term derived from "blackface" which was a theatrical practice back in the 19th and 20 centuries when fair skinned performers were given a "blackish" make up in order to portray African American characters. It was eventually deemed extremely offensive and eliminated.

Bhumi Pednekar's tweet was bombarded with comments and messages which condemned the film's use of brownface especially in times when actors and activists are trying desperately to challenge India's inclination towards fairer skin.

This is what Twitter had to say:

The film makers and Bhumi Pednekar are yet to offer clarifications or justification for the same.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram