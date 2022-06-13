'Just Kota Things': Twitter User Shares Pic of Snack Plate Made out of JEE Question Paper

Kota has a bit of a reputation for its IIT-JEE coaching. One would be amused to see what this Twitter user found out. The person who goes by the name Anurag, shared an image of a paper plate made completely out of a JEE question paper. JEE, meaning, the Joint Entrance Examination, is an engineering entrance assessment conducted for admission to various engineering colleges in India. While taking to Twitter, Anurag wrote, “Only Kota things.” Have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the photo has gone viral and managed to gather over 12.1K likes. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the photo with their own caption. While some are taking it in a funny way, others have gone down the nostalgia lane and are narrating their personal experiences. “i only studied for the boards but seeing the questions is god so triggering [sic],” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Imagine if this man gets the same question in his mains exam. Lol.” Here are a few reactions.

Those coaching years were the worst years of my life.

rn is second worst. https://t.co/quBuWbXEy4 — vipin in a sunlit room (@coneyisland4eva) June 12, 2022

Bet toppers searching notes for trying the questions out https://t.co/jrNlvaOMhh — Naga Karthik (@_nagakarthik_) June 12, 2022

Reminds me of yummy Kota kachoris https://t.co/cf1U6CavaN — SunshineTalkies (@ToofaniDevi) June 12, 2022

KBB Jaan chutegi meri iss sheher …

But am gonna miss this city too ik https://t.co/Tamy3pPfiR — NAVU✨ (@Navjot26202399) June 12, 2022

One of the worst phases of life ever!!! https://t.co/XX6i5ONJzk — Sleeping Girl✨ (@sleepingg7) June 12, 2022

Earlier, a Twitter user, Prerna Lidhoo, shared a photo of herself eating bhelpuri from out of a paper container made out of someone’s itemised call records. As per the photo, the printed call record belongs to one Mr Sandeep Rane and suffice it to say, jokes were made at his expense. The issue at hand is not all that funny, however, since Twitter users deemed it rather telling of the status of “data privacy” in the country. Lidhoo also quipped that Rane should be asked about what really happened there, since she already had his contact number. There were many theories floating around as to what led to this curious turn of events. No one knows who is to blame in this scenario, but at least the bhelpuri concerned was tasty.

